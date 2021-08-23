Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The last time the Skyliners Motor Club held an enduro cross race in Teton Valley was 2015.
On Aug. 28 the Teton County Fairgrounds arena will be filled with dirt bikers slugging it out over rugged obstacles on a compact, spectator-friendly race track.
Back after six years, it's Teton Valley EnduroCross time.
Hosted by the Skyliners Motor Club, the event is a party where kids and adults, men and women, and newbies and pros can test their riding skills. The challenging format combines the race style of motocross with the creative obstacles of enduro. Races start at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Register online at skylinersmc.com/enduro-x or sign up on the morning of the event. The cost is $35 per class entered.
Entry for fans is $10 for ages four and up; little ones get in for free. Attendees are encouraged to check out the great raffle, which will benefit the Hibbert family and cover medical expenses for Oliver Hibbert, who is in recovery after being hit by a truck while riding his dirt bike in July.
For more information on Teton Valley EnduroCross and the Skyliners Motor Club, visit skylinersmc.com or check out the club's Facebook page for updates.