Barb Sessions, second from left, received the FTTXcellence Award at the Fiber Connect Conference in Nashville, Tennessee
Silver Star’s Vice President and COO Barbara Sessions was honored as the 18th Annual FTTXcellence Award winner. The award, sponsored by Corning and Lightwave Magazine, was designed to recognize an individual who advanced the use of optical access technology in the Americas. Sessions was selected from a very competitive slate of nominees for her inspiring commitment and innovative leadership in bringing broadband services to rural communities.
Sessions joins a distinguished list of network operators, community broadband advocates, technology developers, and civic leaders who are dedicated to delivering high-speed connectivity to people wherever they call home. This year’s award was presented at the 2021 Fiber Connect conference on July 26 in Nashville, Tennessee. Sessions will also be profiled in an upcoming issue of Lightwave magazine, and a $5000 donation will be made in her name to US Ignite, a non-profit organization focused on improving quality of life and ensuring economic development in underserved communities.
“This award means a lot to me because of the commitment Silver Star has shown to providing our rural serving areas with the most advanced broadband technology,” said Sessions. “Fiber deployment doesn’t happen overnight – we committed to this technology early and expanded our network every year. We recently adopted a greatly accelerated 5-year plan to convert the rest of our DSL to fiber in Swan Valley, Star Valley, and Teton Valley. This takes a team effort, and I am proud to lead that team.”