As a local provider of internet services, Silver Star Communications is participating in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. This is a national FCC program to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, and virtual classrooms.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households. Services that qualify include internet and mobile wireless data plans.
A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program;
Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;
Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or
Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment opened on May 12, 2021. Eligible households can enroll directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) using an online or mail-in application. Customers can also pick up an application at a Silver Star retail location. Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit, or by calling 833.511.0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week. To talk to Silver Star directly, call 877.883.2411 and select the Customer Service option.