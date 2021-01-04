Silver Star Communications is accepting applications to its Caring for Community donation program through 5:30 pm on Friday, February 12. Applications are accepted annually from nonprofit organizations and can be found online at SilverStar.com/caring-for-community. Organizations in Star Valley (WY), Swan Valley (ID) and Teton Valley (ID) are invited to apply.
Silver Star works to enrich lives and make meaningful connections – with customers and the communities in Silver Star’s service area. “The committee reviewing Caring for Community applications is looking to assist in areas of high-need in the community,” said PR and Marketing Director, Eric Gewiss, “We want to ensure that donations have as wide an impact as possible.”
Applications and program descriptions should justify and support the amount being requested.