A cold front will move through the area Saturday night into
Sunday bringing rain/snow and windy conditions.
For the Snake Plain, 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible with this
system. 1 to 2 inches is the most likely range. The higher
amounts of 3 and 4 inches are not as likely with very low
confidence for this to occur. Snow levels start high, 6000 to 6500
feet, with southerly flow ahead of this system and quickly fall
to valleys floor. However, a lot of the precipitation will fall as
rain for the Snake plain before dropping snow levels turning the
precipitation to snow. Models are showing around a Trace to 1,
with a low probability of 2 inches along eastern benches and the
Upper Snake plain with this front moving through. Down low across
the Snake Plain the more significant snow should occur between
late morning and late afternoon with a convergence band moving
down the Snake Plain from cold air filtering in from the north
over the Montana Divide. 1 to 3 inches of additional snow could
occur, especially between Rexburg and Pocatello. The Lower Snake
plain and Marsh and Albion Highlands will be gusty as well with
gusts of 30 mph likely.
For the Southeastern Highlands and Teton Valley expect 2 to 6
inches of snow, mainly above 6000 feet. Expect breezy winds with
gusts of 15 to 25 mph.
Ten local nonprofits received grants for projects that will enhance quality of life in Teton Valley during this year’s Caring for Community donation cycle.
Silver Star was pleased to award 10 local nonprofits a total of approximately $10,000 towards projects that will enhance quality of life in Teton Valley during this year’s Caring for Community donation cycle. Nonprofit representatives gathered at Silver Star’s office in Driggs this week to pick up their checks.
Donations range from support for Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue’s avalanche transceiver mobile training system to supporting the senior center and an array of youth programming, Silver Star’s goal is to award dollars where they can positively impact community needs and reach a cross-section of people and interests in the valley.
“It is always impressive to see the ways local organizations are coming together to show compassion and meet needs ensuring that Teton Valley is a great place to live,” said Barb Sessions, President. “Silver Star is so happy to be part of this community and giving back annually through Caring for Community is one way we show that appreciation.”
In addition to Caring for Community, Silver Star also gives back through event sponsorships, scholarships, matching employee donations up to $100 and community service projects. Since 2000, Silver Star has given back $1.1 million to the communities it serves through various programs.
2022 Teton Valley Caring for Community Recipients:
Friends of the Tetonia Library
Education Foundation of Teton Valley
Teton Valley Food Pantry, Inc
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition
Seniors West of the Tetons
Above and Beyond the Classroom in Teton Valley
Teton Valley Foundation
Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue
Teton Valley Aquatics, Ltd
GAP! Girls Actively Participating
About Silver Star Communications:
Silver Star continues to invest in its fiber-optic network to deliver cutting-edge communications solutions, including internet, voice, mobile phone, and business solutions products and services. Silver Star prides itself on above-and-beyond customer service with a local touch and actively supports the communities it serves.