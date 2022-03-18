20220315_104129.jpg

Ten local nonprofits received grants for projects that will enhance quality of life in Teton Valley during this year’s Caring for Community donation cycle. 

 Courtesy Photo

Silver Star was pleased to award 10 local nonprofits a total of approximately $10,000 towards projects that will enhance quality of life in Teton Valley during this year’s Caring for Community donation cycle. Nonprofit representatives gathered at Silver Star’s office in Driggs this week to pick up their checks.

Donations range from support for Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue’s avalanche transceiver mobile training system to supporting the senior center and an array of youth programming, Silver Star’s goal is to award dollars where they can positively impact community needs and reach a cross-section of people and interests in the valley.

“It is always impressive to see the ways local organizations are coming together to show compassion and meet needs ensuring that Teton Valley is a great place to live,” said Barb Sessions, President. “Silver Star is so happy to be part of this community and giving back annually through Caring for Community is one way we show that appreciation.”

In addition to Caring for Community, Silver Star also gives back through event sponsorships, scholarships, matching employee donations up to $100 and community service projects. Since 2000, Silver Star has given back $1.1 million to the communities it serves through various programs.

2022 Teton Valley Caring for Community Recipients:

Friends of the Tetonia Library

Education Foundation of Teton Valley

Teton Valley Food Pantry, Inc

Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition

Seniors West of the Tetons

Above and Beyond the Classroom in Teton Valley

Teton Valley Foundation

Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue

Teton Valley Aquatics, Ltd

GAP! Girls Actively Participating

