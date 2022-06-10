Silver Star is pleased to announce it has received the Smart Rural Community℠ designation through the NTCA/Rural Broadband Association.
Smart Rural Community providers are committed to driving growth and creating opportunities for their communities through fast, reliable, and sustainable broadband connectivity.
Silver Star’s work in Star Valley, Wyoming and Teton Valley, and Swan Valley, Idaho, has met the Smart Rural Community requirements. The Rural Broadband Association sets these criteria, allowing Silver Star to be a member-provider that works to keep small-town America connected.
Providers lead and collaborate on broadband-enabled projects that provide technology for distance learning, enhance state-of-the-art health care through telemedicine, and encourage entrepreneurship and economic development. These initiatives, among others, help connect rural communities and keep them advancing towards a future-proof sustainable infrastructure.
“All the work we have put into our fiber-optic network has paid off to fulfill the Smart Rural Community designation requirements,” said Eric Gewiss, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “Silver Star is happy to be part of this community and continuing to drive innovation and future growth in our community.”
Silver Star indicated that it would be using the Smart Rural Community logo and branding in the company’s communication efforts to reinforce its commitment to advancing broadband technology in the communities it serves.