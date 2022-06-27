As part of Silver Star’s membership in the NTCA/Rural Broadband Association, the company is accepting applications for up to $5000 in grant funding.
In cooperation with the NTCA, The Foundation for Rural Service aims to sustain and enhance the quality of life in America by advancing an understanding of rural issues.
FRS funds can assist with business and economic development, community development, education, or telecommunication applications. Potential grants are available to nonprofits, schools, or community organizations with a project or program idea in one of these categories.
Business and Economic Development: Help grow small or existing businesses, develop a new one, or create jobs that attract vital talent for the community.
Community Development: Create outreach programs that help promote advancing technology skills of community members, incorporate innovation into learning, or raises the visibility of the community’s talent and artistry.
Education: Support advances in education by helping schools get technology (computers, smart boards, etc.) in the classroom, build resources for curriculum development, strengthen extracurricular activities and programs or promote distance learning programs.
Telecommunications Applications: Promote the implementation and use of broadband-enabled applications for telehealth, education, government services, safety and security, and efficient energy distribution and use.
“Last year, Silver Star applied for a grant on behalf of Osmond Elementary School in Star Valley which was awarded $5000,” said Eric Gewiss, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “It was so exciting to be able to help facilitate a new educational experience for students to take coding from the computer into the physical world via robots and be able to interact with and manipulate the robots with code.”
Silver Star is accepting grant applications until August 1, 2022. The company will review applications and submit the ones that best meet the FRS criteria. Grant awards will be announced BY NTCA at the end of the year. Grant applications can range from $250 to $5000 with 10% of the total grant award coming from Silver Star and the rest from the Foundation for Rural Service. Applications can be completed by visiting SilverStar.com/frs-grant/.