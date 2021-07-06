The Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Tin Cup Photo Challenge opens for voting on Thursday, July 8 at 9 a.m. As part of the Tin Cup Giving Period, the Tin Cup Photo Challenge is an initiative designed to capture the impact of local nonprofits and their work through photographs.
Through 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, community members and organizations can post nonprofit-inspired photos of themselves or aspects of their favorite nonprofits in action. In other words, pictures that capture the inspirational qualities of nonprofit’s programs, projects, or mission. Participants uploaded up to seven photos on the Community Foundation’s website – www.TinCupChallenge.org. Community members can vote once for each of the most impactful photos during the one-week photo contest. The top vote-getters in each of the seven nonprofit sectors — Animal Rescue, Arts & Culture, Civic & Service, Conservation & Environment, Education, Health & Human Services, Sports & Recreation — will each win $100 in Nonprofit Bucks – for a total of $700 in awards. Winning photographers designate which nonprofit they want to receive their award. Photo Winners will be announced and asked to join the Community Foundation to receive their awards on Tin Cup Event Day at the Driggs City Park stage on Saturday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m.
If you’re inspired by the impact of the Tin Cup Challenge, consider sharing your enthusiasm on the racecourse — dress for success with your favorite nonprofit for a chance to win the Tin Cup Spirit Award — $200 for 1st place, $100 for 2nd place, $75 for 3rd place.
Join the Community Foundation of Teton Valley in recognizing the impact of local nonprofits by participating in this year’s Tin Cup Challenge on Saturday, July 17 – because community counts! Complete the picture with a donation during the Tin Cup Giving Period – open until Friday, July 23 at 5 p.m. – www.TinCupChallenge.com.
For more information, visit the Community Foundation’s website at www.cftetonvalley.org, call the Community Foundation office at 208.354.0230, or email info@cftetonvalley.org.