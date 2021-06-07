The Idaho State Police on behalf of the Teton County Sheriff's Office is issuing an Endangered Missing Person Alert. The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Anthony (Tony) Garcia, a 15-year-old male who was last seen in the Driggs area at about 11:30 P.M. on Friday, June 1, 2021. Anthony was last seen wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants and white gym shoes.
Anthony may be in the company of Haleigh (Kate) Knudsen a 19-year-old female.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Garcia or Haleigh Knudsen. Please contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323 or call 911.