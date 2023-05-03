There were 193 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between April 23 and April 29. Officers performed 32 traffic stops, 6 security checks of local businesses, and 4 public assists. Deputies responded to 3 accidents, no slide-offs, and 4 DUIs. Residents called in 24 controlled burns.

4/24 — A Tetonia resident declined help after calling in what was thought to be unlawful entry. They heard a sound of a door with a motion sensor light coming on. Residents wanted it documented and have notified neighbors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.