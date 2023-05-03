.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River
Foothills. In eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton
Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon
Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The well above normal snow pack for this time of year will
combine either with above normal temperatures the next two
days, followed by rainfall on top of snow increasing the
melting rates for the snow pack.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
There were 193 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between April 23 and April 29. Officers performed 32 traffic stops, 6 security checks of local businesses, and 4 public assists. Deputies responded to 3 accidents, no slide-offs, and 4 DUIs. Residents called in 24 controlled burns.
4/24 — A Tetonia resident declined help after calling in what was thought to be unlawful entry. They heard a sound of a door with a motion sensor light coming on. Residents wanted it documented and have notified neighbors.
4/26 — A fender bender in a parking lot in Driggs brought a deputy to the scene. Both parties exchanged insurance and drove away.
4/26 — An oven fire was reported, and fire units were called to dispatch. However, the residents called off responding fire crews as they put it out themselves.
4/27 — The Super 8 Motel was reported for having a fire on the premises. It turned out to be an unreported controlled fire, and fire units put out most of the smoking wood and trash. The owners will be contacted about burning refuse on property. TCSO advises residents to make sure their fires are properly reported and permitted.
4/27 — A 50-year-old Wilson resident received a citation for a little of everything as he was pulled over with what started as a with a headlight violation. An overhead light bar in use on Main St. and speeding caught the attention of a deputy. While smelling of alcohol, the man failed sobriety field tests as he tested above the legal limit. He was taken in for first offense DUI, cand a search of the vehicle resulted in controlled substance violations (for marijuana and paraphernalia offenses) and then cited and released.
4/28 — Two vehicles were involved in an accident outside of Victor and one occupant had to be transported by ambulance. Airbags were deployed, and both vehicles suffered serious damage and were towed. Wilson, WY and Jackson, WY residents, driving a Dodge pick-up and Tesla, were involved in the accident. The Dodge driver was cited for driving too closely.
4/28 — An individual was arrested on a warrant in Driggs and was transported to Jefferson County. He is set for a deportation hearing.
4/29 — A driver that failed to use turn signal was stopped, and a TCSO deputy detected the odor of alcahol. The individual failed the field sobriety test at just under 2x the limit. He was also caught in possession of a concealed firearm (A Smith&Wesson handgun) while under the influence and changed with first offense DUI, firearm possession, and open container. The a 50-year-old Oklahoma resident was released and given ride to his hotel.
4/29 — A 57-year-old man from Driggs drove into a snowbank on a fence and was reported by witnesses to be extremely intoxicated. His breath sample came back as almost 4.5 times the legal limit. Fire units were dispatched to clear the man medically, and he was given a ride to the hospital. The driver was cited and released for excessive DUI, open container, reckless driving, driving with no license, and driving without insurance.
4/29 — Just north of Victor, a moble home caught fire. No occupants were in the house as a fourth of it was engulfed in flames. Fire units dispatched arrived to extinguish it and got the blaze under control. The structure was deemed a total loss.
4/29 — A 19-year-old was stopped for reckless driving through Driggs while swerving and going 30 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver failed the field sobriety test and was taken into custody. She was cited for first offense underage DUI. The vehicle was towed, and the driver was bonded out at the Sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.