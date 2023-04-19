There were 257 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between April 9th and April 15th. Officers performed 80 traffic stops, 14 security checks of local businesses, and four public assists. Deputies responded to one accident, four slide-offs, and 5 DUIs. Residents called in 7 controlled burns. There were 3 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.

4/9 — A 20-year old Driggs local was the recipient of a traffic stop by TCSO deputies after driving without plates. Upon the stop, deputies did a search of the vehicle, and the driver was eventually found to be in possession of marijuana. The driver was given a courtesy ride home, as well as a misdemeanor citation for possession of a controlled substance.

