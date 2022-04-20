Teton County Library Alta Branch is partnering with the Seniors West of the Tetons to offer “Writing Your Best Life: a Creative Aging Memoir Workshop” with Gregory Zeigler at the senior center in May.
Enhance your love of living through writing. Whether you aspire to write memoirs, journals, trip logs or blogs, this workshop is for you. While working on and polishing your 5,000-to-10,000 word autobiographical piece, you will help others in the class edit and improve their work. Skills learned will include: story ideas, research, outlining, editing, finding your voice, conflict and conflict resolution, and rewriting to name just a few.
This five-week writing workshop is part of Teton County Library’s Creative Aging project, a partnership between the Wyoming State Library, and Lifetime Arts, supporting instructional arts programming for adults 55+. Alta Branch is excited to be partnering with the Seniors West of the Tetons who will be hosting the space for the workshop, from 11:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. Find directions here: www.tetonseniors.org
Registration will be for all eight sessions: 5/9, 5/13, 5/16, 5/20, 5/23, 5/27, 6/3, 6/6, 6/10. If you cannot join all sessions, you may still register but priority will be given to adults who can commit to all eight sessions. Sign up is limited to 12 participants. No experience necessary, beginners welcome. Register at tclib.org.