After 32 years as the valley’s thrift store, the See-N-Save in Driggs is closing at the end of this month.
Established in 1990 by the Teton Valley Hospital Auxiliary, the thrift store started out on Depot Street before moving to what’s now the hospital administrative building on Howard Avenue in 2003. The shop relocated again, and grew by 7,000 square feet, in 2016 when it moved into its current spot on West Little. The See-N-Save has always been a fundraising wing of the hospital organization; its first contribution after opening went toward buying hospital gowns for patients.
“This is very sad news and marks the end of a valley legacy,” former store manager Milissa West said about the closure. “I am sad for our community to lose the resource it used to provide.”
West, who now owns the new 2nd ACT Thrift Store north of Victor, was the manager of See-N-Save for 14 years, from 2006 to 2020. As the face of the store, she brought passion and personality to the position, raised her kids behind the counter, and oversaw the move into its current space.
“I joke that someday I’ll write a book about all the things I saw there, the crazy things people donated, the interesting people who came to visit, the friends I made,” West said with a laugh. “I lived and breathed the thrift store and wanted it to be successful. It was more than a retail store, it was a hub for joy.”
West said that the See-N-Save was one of Teton Valley Health’s biggest, most reliable fundraisers, bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in its prime to address capital requests for the hospital.
“I can 100% say that it was very lucrative for the hospital,” she said.
That wasn’t the only benefit of the See-N-Save.
“It was an opportunity for people to volunteer their time and it was a place where people in need could find necessities,” West added, recalling giving vouchers to Family Safety Network clients for winter coats and boots. “For nonprofits and for the community to have such a vital resource, especially in our valley with limited retail, it really helped our community grow.”
West left her position in the first year of Covid, when safety precautions led to extended closures and stricter donation guidelines at the store. Her departure was also related to the 2019 dissolution of the Teton Valley Hospital Foundation, the independent nonprofit that once served as the fundraising mechanism of Teton Valley Health. Now the board of TVH oversees fundraising as well as operations.
The board announced the permanent closure of the See-N-Save in a press release last week.
“We feel that TVH should direct all its efforts in providing healthcare to our growing population in the valley,” said TVH board chair Mike Wine in the release. “This decision has not been an easy one, nor one that we have taken lightly but we know that this community has other outstanding thrift stores that are able to provide the same support to our community.”
The decision was reinforced when the store manager, Lyza Diaz, gave her notice to take a job elsewhere, and the prospect of finding her replacement quickly seemed difficult.
“In light of this coming change in leadership at our thrift store we felt it time to reevaluate its direction and realign our efforts more closely to our vision and mission,” Wine said.
The See-N-Save’s official last day will be Friday, Sept. 30. Thrift store staff members will be shifted into other positions at TVH after Friday; the rented space may or may not be used for other TVH purposes. The store is no longer accepting donations. Remaining thrift stores in the valley include 2nd ACT, which supports the ACT Foundation, the gear consignment shop Victor Outdoor Seconds, and Lucky Dog Thrift Store, which supports animal rescue nonprofits.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal customers for their business and their support throughout the years,” board vice chair Jo Anne Kay added. “Our staff at See-N-Save still look forward to serving you through Friday, September 30, so please stop by, enjoy the sales, and visit one more time with our amazing team.”
West echoed the sentiment.
“My heart is full of gratitude for the many volunteers who committed their time to See-N-Save. I am thankful for all the support from the community to make it successful while I was in charge of it,” she said. “It survived a lot and could have lived on a lot longer.”
