After 32 years as the valley’s thrift store, the See-N-Save in Driggs is closing at the end of this month.

Established in 1990 by the Teton Valley Hospital Auxiliary, the thrift store started out on Depot Street before moving to what’s now the hospital administrative building on Howard Avenue in 2003. The shop relocated again, and grew by 7,000 square feet, in 2016 when it moved into its current spot on West Little. The See-N-Save has always been a fundraising wing of the hospital organization; its first contribution after opening went toward buying hospital gowns for patients.

