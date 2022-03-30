The trademark Js were present in Megeve, France, over the weekend of March 19, where Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf led the American team. Kauf will receive a red carpet welcome in Teton Valley on April 8.
Teton Valley is preparing a warm welcome for its returning Olympian when silver medalist Jaelin Kauf visits in the second weekend of April.
On Feb. 6, Kauf, the only Wyomingite competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, claimed a silver medal in women’s moguls. In March she finished up her international season with a fourth place finish at the World Cup Finals in Megeve, France and a third in the Finals Duals (the 20th World Cup podium in her career).
Kauf is a former Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation team member and grew up skiing Grand Targhee, so she has no shortage of fans in the valley. Her family still lives in Alta.
The pieces are still falling into place but on the afternoon of Friday, April 8, Kauf will take a parade lap of the schools in Driggs (where students will be making their own versions of the signature Js that have long been a staple in the community). The vehicular procession, which will not entail road closures, will start at the school district office at 2:30 and wend its way from Rendezvous to the high school, then to the middle school, and will end at the elementary school.
At 3:30 on Friday, the public is invited to a gathering in the Driggs City Plaza, where public leaders and educators will speak and introduce Kauf.
She’ll give a brief talk and sign posters and Js for fans. Broulim’s is supplying posters and has been a major supporter throughout the season, said Nell Hanson, a longtime family friend who is helping organize the celebration.
Over closing weekend at Grand Targhee, Kauf will return to her old stomping grounds and will participate in a mass ski lap from the top of Dreamcatcher on April 10, the final day of public operations at the resort. The governor of Wyoming is expected to be in attendance.
“It’s going to be so wonderful,” Hanson said. “Everyone has been incredibly excited and helpful.”