After being notified that the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees had violated open meeting law when the members censured trustee Kathleen Haar at the end of their Sept. 12 meeting, the board met on Friday morning to void their original decision and vote to take the action again. 

After a lengthy executive session on Sept. 12, some of which accidentally went live on the district's YouTube channel before being taken down, the board voted late on Monday night to censure Haar and remove her from the finance committee. The resolution to censure Haar stated that she had not adhered to the board's code of ethics and had made public statements about confidential personnel matters and expressed "damaging" opinions about district operations. 