After being notified that the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees had violated open meeting law when the members censured trustee Kathleen Haar at the end of their Sept. 12 meeting, the board met on Friday morning to void their original decision and vote to take the action again.
After a lengthy executive session on Sept. 12, some of which accidentally went live on the district's YouTube channel before being taken down, the board voted late on Monday night to censure Haar and remove her from the finance committee. The resolution to censure Haar stated that she had not adhered to the board's code of ethics and had made public statements about confidential personnel matters and expressed "damaging" opinions about district operations.
County commissioner Cindy Riegel brought it to the attention of board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby that by not including the resolution to censure the recently-elected trustee as an action item on the meeting agenda, the board had violated state open meeting law.
When Friday's special meeting was abruptly noticed on Wednesday, the board received 29 letters from the community decrying Haar's censure and demanding more transparency and accountability from the board, which has been under intense scrutiny due to abuse allegations being levied against a high school coach and due to administrative salary raises.
One letter writer, Ruby Clift, who earlier this month was passed over as a candidate for the vacant Zone 2 board seat in favor of Michael Adams, had said during her candidate interview that the district had lost the trust of the community. She reiterated that in her email about Haar's censure, saying in reference to recent issues, "In my opinion both of these events have been incredibly mismanaged by the administration and the school board. If there is nothing to hide, both instances should be dealt with in a transparent and forthcoming manner."
At their meeting on Friday morning, trustees Brooks Hamby, Alexie Hulme, and Ray Hinchcliff expressed contrition at the violation, committed to attending upcoming open meeting trainings, and heaped praise upon Haar, calling her intelligent, helpful, knowledgable, and indispensable to the district.
Brooks Hamby noted the difference between censure and censorship, saying that a censure is a public and formal statement of disapproval, while censorship is the suppression of information or ideas. She said that Haar is not being censored, and is welcome to continue offering her opinion, engaging with staff, guiding discussion, and seeking corrective action.
"This has been one of the hardest decision I've made as a board member, something I didn't think possible after two years of Covid decision making," Brooks Hamby said about the censure.
Haar reminded the board that open meeting protocol says that as long as the violation is acknowledged within 14 days, the board technically has another 14 days to cure it, meaning that it could have been on the regular October board meeting agenda, rather than necessitating what she called a hasty special meeting that many community members didn't have the luxury of attending.
"This gets to what I see as the heart of the problem: communication," she said. She added that while the district administrators claim to have open offices where individuals can come to have their concerns addressed, she believes that those questions should be addressed publicly in open meetings, where additional discussion can arise, "so that there is an honest-to-goodness back-and-forth, a dialogue, among the people, so that all of us can make sure we're understanding what the questions are and what the answers are."
After voiding their original decision, the board again voted three to one to censure Haar, with Haar abstaining and Adams absent.