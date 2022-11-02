On Nov. 5, two trademark nonprofit events will help Teton Valley in its annual shift over to winter: the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Tugboat Memorial Ski Swap and the Teton Valley Foundation’s Kotler Ice Arena opening day celebrations.
The ski swap, named after beloved local ski coach Terry “Tugboat” Palmer, is one of TVSEF’s biggest fundraiser. The proceeds go towards scholarships and operating costs. For the first time, the swap will be held at the HAPI Trails barn south of Driggs at 308 Saddleback Vistas Drive.
For those who have gear gold stashed in closets or garages, pick up a form from the TVSEF office starting on Oct. 26, and check in gear at HAPI Trails from Nov. 1 through 4, 5 to 7 p.m. The seller will receive 75% of the proceeds of a sale, while the TVSEF will collect 25%. Kid’s ski gear, hockey equipment, Nordic gear, soft goods (but no street clothes), backcountry accessories, and powder set-ups are all popular sellers.
On the day of the swap, early bird attendees can shop from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for $10, while regular $5 entry runs from 10 to 12:30. Kids under 18 get in for free as long as they’re accompanied by a parent. Entry is free with the purchase of a $20 TVSEF membership card, which includes discounts and freebies from local businesses. After 11 a.m., some goods may be marked down. Buyers can pay by card, Venmo, or cash; checks are not accepted.
All unsold gear must be picked up between 1 and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Any unclaimed items left after 2 will be donated to TVSEF or to local thrift stores, or sent to the Idaho Falls Ski Club Swap, which is happening the following weekend.
After perusing the wares at the gear swap, head over to the Kotler Ice Arena in Victor for a full afternoon of hockey fun.
From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., check out the Try Hockey for Free Event, an annual program where would-be players can borrow free gear, skates, and sticks and get some assistance and pointers from coaches and staff on the ice.
Then, from 4 to 9:30 p.m., join the Teton Valley Foundation for the 17th Annual HockeyFest to celebrate the start of the 22/23 season. A ticket to the ‘Fest ($30 for adults, $15 for kids) includes open skating until 7 p.m., dinner from Big Hole BBQ, and one free drink ticket. Bid on silent auction items and buy raffle tickets for a chance to score great prizes from supporting businesses.
To finish off the evening, watch the Teton Valley Cutthroats, the reigning state high school hockey champions, take on Boise Premier U16 in their official season opener. (Teams from around the state will also be playing the High School Friendlies tournament through the morning.) General admission tickets to the game will be available starting at 7 p.m. for $5.
