On Nov. 5, two trademark nonprofit events will help Teton Valley in its annual shift over to winter: the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Tugboat Memorial Ski Swap and the Teton Valley Foundation’s Kotler Ice Arena opening day celebrations.

The ski swap, named after beloved local ski coach Terry “Tugboat” Palmer, is one of TVSEF’s biggest fundraiser. The proceeds go towards scholarships and operating costs. For the first time, the swap will be held at the HAPI Trails barn south of Driggs at 308 Saddleback Vistas Drive.

