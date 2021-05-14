Navigating a robust and ever-changing real estate market, Sage Realty Group founder and broker Ken Dunn announced that the Teton Valley-owned company has partnered with Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties in an expanded effort to provide for client and agent needs.
Sage Realty is now Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, serving clients in Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico and specializing in mountain town, ski community real estate.
As partners, Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties remains committed to the same standards of service and knowledge the community has come to expect in the 13 years Sage Realty has served the Teton Valley community. Only now, brokers are able to leverage their in-depth local market knowledge with powerful regional and national networks.
"We've made this decision to better serve our clients," said Dunn. "Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties will provide national marketing and backbone support for our agents to continue focusing on what matters the most, our clients."
With offices in Vail, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Taos, Angel Fire, Gunnison, Frisco, Winter Park, Star Valley and now Teton Valley (with more offices to be announced soon), Sage brokers will offer sellers unprecedented exposure to buyers looking for properties in the Rocky Mountains.