...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 410...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may crate hazardous fire
weather conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
This year the Rotary Club of Teton Valley gave out $17,000 in scholarships to five Teton School District 401 graduating seniors.
As happens every year, Teton High School produces highly qualified applicants and selecting just a few for awards is challenging. Scholarships, awarded through application, essay and interview, are merit and needs based.
All Teton seniors are eligible for the $1,000 Encouragement Scholarship. This year’s recipients were Jenna Haskell, Ben Reynaud, and Amelia Sperber.
Students who have previously been selected as the Rotary Club Student of the Month may apply for the $4,000 Student of the Month Scholarship. This year’s recipient was Julian Velazquez.
The $2,500 renewable Phyllis Morey Memorial Scholarship (worth $10,000) is open to all THS students with at least 50% Hispanic heritage. The annual scholarship funded through the generous donation of Mike and Barbara Morey in honor of Mike’s mother, Phyllis, an ESL teacher who spent her professional life encouraging Hispanic students to further their education. Chelsie Candia was awarded this year’s scholarship.
These scholarships, as well as funding for Rotary’s youth literacy program in local public elementary schools, and the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy are supported by Tin Cup donations and the Challenger match.
“Thank you to our many residents who contribute to this scholarship program, to the high school staff who’ve provided them with a solid education, and to their deserving parents,” said Marjie Peter, Rotary Local Foundation President.