DSCF5434.jpg

Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom rubs his face while Roberto Bravo-Camacho sits during Bravo-Camacho's sentencing hearing on December 20th, 2022. 

 By Dan Looman

Roberto Bravo-Camacho, the ex-Broulims employee convicted of three felony counts of video voyeurism and one felony count of attempt to destroy evidence, was sentenced to a 3-year fixed prison sentence on Tuesday at the Teton County courthouse.

Each count of video voyeurism resulted in a 1-year fixed prison sentence, with an additional 4 years of indeterminate time. The count of attempting to destroy evidence resulted in a 1-year fixed sentence with another year of indeterminate time, to be served concurrently with the video voyeurism sentences.

