...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO NOON MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, periods of moderate to
heavy snow with areas of blowing and drifting snow creating near
whiteout conditions at times. Additional snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Wind
Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 55 below zero.
* WHERE...Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this
afternoon to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or
by going to 511.idaho.gov.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO NOON MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, periods of moderate to
heavy snow with areas of blowing and drifting snow creating near
whiteout conditions at times. Additional snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Wind
Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 55 below zero.
* WHERE...Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this
afternoon to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The dangerously cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or
by going to 511.idaho.gov.
&&
Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom rubs his face while Roberto Bravo-Camacho sits during Bravo-Camacho's sentencing hearing on December 20th, 2022.
Roberto Bravo-Camacho, the ex-Broulims employee convicted of three felony counts of video voyeurism and one felony count of attempt to destroy evidence, was sentenced to a 3-year fixed prison sentence on Tuesday at the Teton County courthouse.
Each count of video voyeurism resulted in a 1-year fixed prison sentence, with an additional 4 years of indeterminate time. The count of attempting to destroy evidence resulted in a 1-year fixed sentence with another year of indeterminate time, to be served concurrently with the video voyeurism sentences.
While Bravo-Camacho will be required to serve 3 years, a possible 13 years could be added if he does not earn the chance at parole.
"I have considered that sentence to be appropriate because it has resulted in a fixed minimum term of essentially 3 years in prison and it will leave time in the end for additional treatment upon your release," said District Judge Stephen Boyce after handing down his sentence.
Bravo-Camacho will also be required to pay $1500 in fines, register as a sex offender, and pay a to-be-determined amount of restitution.
Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Bailey Smith led the state's prosecution, while Bravo-Camacho retained public defender Rocky Wixom of Idaho Falls.
Bravo-Camacho committed the crimes while employed at Broulims in Driggs. On March 12th, 2022, A store manager found a hidden camera in the men's public restroom.
By the time TCSO Sergeant Kendall Bowser had responded, the camera was missing from the manager's office. Authorities later identified Bravo-Camacho as the individual who took the camera from the office through security footage.
Bowser had found and spoken to Bravo-Camacho, who told Bowser that he had disposed of the camera in the store's trash compactor.
Security footage did not match that claim, however, and the camera was found inside Bravo-Camacho's vehicle. Bravo-Camacho at the time refused TCSO's request to search the vehicle, so he was arrested.
On March 13th, TCSO personnel executed a search warrant for Bravo-Camacho's house, which led to a trove of recording and storage devices.
On April 7th, the Teton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office added two more charges of video voyeurism.
Bravo-Camacho pleaded guilty to all 4 charges on June 21st. A plea deal was extended in May 2022 in which the prosecution agreed to seek a 4-year unified prison sentence, with 2 years fixed prison time on each count of video voyeurism and 2 years on the count of attempt to destroy evidence.
The case is now closed and Bravo-Camacho was taken into custody to begin his incarceration after the sentencing concluded.
Look for more information regarding the resoloution of the case in next Wednesday's Teton Valley News. This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.