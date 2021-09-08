Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

The 2020 Driggs winner of the Most Humorous award was Ace Hardware with the Deadman’s Hand.
Town businesses in Driggs and Victor are again invited to show off their creativity and seasonal spirit by participating in the Downtown Driggs Association’s Annual Scarecrow Contest.
DDA first dreamed up the contest in 2019, modeling it off the popular Solvang Scarecrow Festival in southern California, as a way to celebrate autumn and support businesses in the shoulder season. In 2020 Victor joined the party, with plenty of south valley shops creating their own tableaux.
For participating businesses, display your scarecrow individual or scene in front of your shop without blocking sidewalks or parking. Businesses that don’t have a storefront can place their scarecrows in Mugler Plaza, next to Teton Thai. Register at downtowndriggs.org or (for Victor businesses) at victorcityidaho.com by Sept. 27 in order to begin your display on Oct. 4.
The public will vote online on the scarecrows from Oct. 9-31, with categories including Kid’s Choice, Best Teton Valley Theme, Best Use of Business Theme, Best Use of Recycled Materials, and Most Humorous. The winners, each of whom will receive $100, will be announced online and in the Teton Valley News on Wednesday, Nov. 3.