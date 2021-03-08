Classes prepare you to grow and preserve affordable and healthy vegetables, fruits, and herbs in the Tetons
Want to grow a garden this year but…
Don’t think you have a green thumb?
Don’t think you have enough space?
Think it’s too expensive? Too hard in our short-season climate? Too time consuming?
Think it takes a lot of fancy equipment?
Don’t think you’ll know what to do with all that produce?
Think again! Enroll in the High-Altitude Victory Garden Series...six live online classes to prepare you to grow fresh, safe, healthy food for your families and save money doing it! Learn about soil, composting, planning a productive vegetable garden, managing insects, weeds and diseases, organic basics, gardening with kids, smart watering, container gardening, choosing and caring for fruits and berries, safe home food preservation, storage and more!
We’re offering this popular series based on the University of Idaho Master Gardener Curriculum, but in a focused, condensed format. Victory Garden classes will be taught by University of Idaho, Extension Educator Jennifer Werlin, visiting Extension faculty, and local experts who will share their knowledge. In 2021, the course will be offered by donation only (proceeds will go towards the new Teton Valley Community Garden and its “grow-a-row” produce donation program for the Teton Valley Food Pantry). The course includes recorded sessions, access to course website with resources, and copies of our favorite reference publications. Some materials are also available in Spanish (by request). This course will be offered online live and recorded through Zoom, with follow-up hands-on learning opportunities during the 2021 growing season.
Dates and Time: Fridays, April 9-May 14, 2021; Live online from 9:30am-11:00am MST
(Pre-registration required online or through UI Extension office in Teton County, Idaho)
Location: Via Zoom (login details will be emailed to registrants by April 8th)
Registration/Fee: By donation; Registration required: https://tinyurl.com/yna8v89h.
Please register before Friday, April 8th at 5pm MST. For more info, contact UI Extension, Teton County at 208-354-2961, teton@uidaho.edu, or visit us at 235 S. 5th St. E., Driggs, Idaho 83422.
