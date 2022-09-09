The "Red Violin" is coming to Teton Valley next Thursday and Friday, Sept. 15 and 16.
Elizabeth Pitcairn is an accomplished musician. She played Carnegie Hall, Barcelona and Poland this summer (to name a few) and is headed HERE next week. The "Red Violin" is a Stradivarius from 1720 that was owned by Felix Mendelssohn and about which the movie "The Red Violin" was made in the late 1990s.
The Grand Teton Music Festival has graciously donated a 7' Grand Steinway for the pianist (Louise Thomas) who will be playing with Elizabeth at Pierre's Theatre (formerly Pierre's Playhouse on Main Street in Victor) on Friday, Sept. 16. Channel 8 TV from Idaho Falls will be coming up to interview Elizabeth on Wednesday, Sept. 14 as she leads a Master Class for our local (and regional) students.
There will be a recital Thursday night, Sept. 15 at the Teton High School auditorium in Driggs, and Friday night will be at Pierre's Theatre in Victor, a high brow event with a totally different program and the opportunity to meet and mingle with Elizabeth and Louise, enjoy some fabulous hors d'oeuvres and champagne and hear her play in the intimate 150 seat theatre.
Read more about it at pierrestheatre.com. Tickets are available online for both Thursday and Friday nights. This Friday, Sept. 9, come watch the movie "The Red Violin" on the big screen and learn about the violin.
The ACT Foundation would like to give a huge shout out to the event sponsors who have made it possible for over 200 students to attend the recital on Thursday for free!