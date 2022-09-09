IMG_7448-lightbox.jpg

Violin virtuoso Elizabeth Pitcairn will be performing in Teton Valley in September. 

 Joy Strotz

The "Red Violin" is coming to Teton Valley next Thursday and Friday, Sept. 15 and 16.

Elizabeth Pitcairn is an accomplished musician. She played Carnegie Hall, Barcelona and Poland this summer (to name a few) and is headed HERE next week. The "Red Violin" is a Stradivarius from 1720 that was owned by Felix Mendelssohn and about which the movie "The Red Violin" was made in the late 1990s.