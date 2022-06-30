Use legal fireworks, available at licensed outlets.
Store fireworks out of children's reach.
Always read and follow label directions.
Place pets indoors; they may be easily frightened by fireworks.
Always have water handy (garden hose or bucket of water).
When Lighting Fireworks
An adult should always light fireworks.
Use outdoors only.
Always remember, do not throw fireworks or hold in your hand.
After Lighting Fireworks
Soak used fireworks thoroughly in a bucket of water.
Dispose of used fireworks and debris properly.
Never re-light a "dud" firework (wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it with water).
When Can I Use Fireworks
In Teton County Idaho it is lawful to sell and use nonaerial common fireworks "Safe and Sane Fireworks" only as defined in Idaho Statutes 39-2606.
TITLE 39
HEALTH AND SAFETY
CHAPTER 26
FIREWORKS 39-2606. AUTHORIZED DATES FOR THE SALE AND USE OF FIREWORKS.
Nonaerial common fireworks may be sold at retail and used beginning at midnight June 23, and ending at midnight July 5 and beginning at midnight December 26 and ending at midnight January 1. The authority having Jurisdiction may at its discretion extend each period of sales by not more than five (5) days.
Dangerous and Prohibited Fireworks, Not Considered Nonaerial Common Safe and Sane
"Nonaerial common fireworks" means any fireworks such as ground spinners, fountains, sparklers, smoke devices or snakes designed to remain on or near the ground and not to travel outside a fifteen (15) foot diameter circle or emit sparks or other burning material which land outside a twenty (20) foot diameter circle or above a height of twenty (20) feet. Nonaerial common fireworks do not include firecrackers, jumping jacks, or similar products.