Concerned about anxiety in your daughter?
Raising Girls—a program of Girls Actively Participating! (GAP!)— is hosting a free Lunch and Learn Event on Thursday, February 4th from 12-1 pm via Zoom. The discussion, led by Raising Girls Program Director, Carrie Kirkpatrick and Nicole Rue, Psy.D. will highlight Dr. Lisa Damour’s new book, “Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls'' and will offer insight as to how to support the girls in your life. This Zoom event is limited to 100 participants. A Spanish translation of notes will be available after this event at gapjh.org.
To join the meeting go to: zoom.us/j/98383478221 Meeting ID: 983 8347 8221
This is the first in a series of Raising Girls Lunch and Learn Events. Past Raising Girls community events have included: film premiers (most recently, Screenagers Next Chapter), discussions on body image, mental health, sexuality, mindfulness, and parenting, parent-child workshops, guest speakers, book discussions and more. To see the full list of Raising Girls resources and past events visit Raising Girls — Girls Actively Participating! (gapjh.org)