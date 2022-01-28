All public schools in the valley will be closed on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in an effort to give school staff a break after several weeks of high absences and increased workload. The closures are also an attempt to see the school district through the worst of the Omicron outbreak.
The Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees called a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 27 to collect more information on the high number of staff and student absences, and to receive a Covid update from Teton Valley Health. Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme gave the board a rundown on how the absences, from Covid as well as a variety of other reasons, were taxing the operations of each school and causing burnout and stress among staff members.
With short-staffed schools, bus routes have to be merged or canceled; administrators are covering duties in schools; teachers have to combine classrooms; and principals are calling for volunteers from the community. The district provides free counseling sessions for staff, but the cumulative effects of the pandemic over the last two years are hard to refute.
"Being in school and in person is something I hear a lot of positive feedback on...at the same time, staff are exhausted and overwhelmed and we are stretching people at or beyond their capacity to function," Woolstenhulme said.
Teton Education Association vice president Brent Schindler, Driggs Elementary principal Allen Carter, and Victor/Tetonia Elementary principal Megan Christiansen gave their own takes on how challenging work conditions are in the schools right now.
"Our teachers are resilient but resilience only goes so far," Carter said.
Christiansen agreed, saying, "My staff has been spent, they're exhausted. My people are really tired." She added that with the many disruptions of the past two years, she's concerned about learning loss among students.
Schindler, a high school teacher, noted that, due to covering other teachers' duties, he hadn't had a planning period since November. Other teachers have told the TEA that they're "at their wits' end" or even, in a few cases, considering not returning next school year.
Staff members across the district have been masking up since Jan. 24. While many community members wrote to the board either advocating for or against a new mask mandate for everyone in school, the board members didn't raise that as a possible solution; they looked to the school administrators for a recommendation that could provide some brief respite for teachers, bus drivers, maintenance workers, paraprofessionals, cooks, custodians, and everyone else who makes the district function.
"We need a health reset," Christiansen said. "The staff needs to get healthy, kids need to get healthy."
With parent-teacher conferences for the lower grades and a work-from-home day for the high school on Friday, the additional two days off mean that students and staff will theoretically have five days out of school, which could result in a downward trend in the number of Covid cases that have overtaken the community. Other districts in the area have taken similar action to relieve staff members; District 93 in Idaho Falls closed on Friday for the second time this month because of staff absences.
Keith Gnagey of Teton Valley Health was careful to note at Thursday's meeting that Omicron has not proven to be as virulent as past variants, particularly for people who are vaccinated, but it is very transmissible and has caused hospitals to be extremely busy, even as staff there experience similar absences and burnout. Last week TVH had its highest number of staff out due to Covid since the pandemic began.
Gnagey did say he was very cautiously optimistic that, even though Eastern Idaho Public Health and the state didn't have sufficient data to know for sure, observations from other communities and other countries seem to indicate that Omicron has already peaked in Teton Valley. The hospital, which had paused testing due to a shortage, did receive a fresh supply of Covid tests on Jan. 26, meaning its daily free testing is back on. Due to the resupply, the school district and TVH will work together to finally start the test-to-stay program next week.
Through the new program, an asymptomatic student or staff member who had been exposed to a person who had Covid can choose to be tested twice during a five-day period. As long as the tests are negative, that student or staff member would be able to keep coming to school during that period. Currently within the district, people who are unvaccinated and have been exposed to Covid are required to quarantine outside of school for five days. The program is voluntary and students will only be tested with a parent's permission and the student's consent.
The school board voted unanimously in favor of the two-day closure, but acknowledged that school closures can be challenging for many families who now have to scramble for child care.
"I hope the two days are helpful for you and for our students," board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby said to the district administrators and teachers. "I know this will be a burden on some families but I do believe it will be short-lived and I don't expect to have another meeting like this."