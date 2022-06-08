While LGBTQ+ Pride Month has been recognized for over 50 years, only within the past few years has the Teton region embraced Pride. This June there will be several events that celebrate local queer people and allies.
Seniors West of the Tetons is holding its first Pride Luncheon at noon on Thursday, June 16 at the senior center.
“It’s really important for us to show up and be counted and create a safe space for the queer community,” SWOT executive director River Osborn said. “We have queer seniors who come to our events. Many people of the older generations weren’t able to be safely out and open for much of their lives. I like to think we’re helping make up for lost time, and helping provide all seniors with a found family.”
The luncheon will include live music by guitarist Lina Marquis, who was voted best musical act in last year’s Best of Teton Valley.
“We want everyone, all ages, to show up in support of the community,” Osborn said. “If you’re not queer then you probably know someone who is. And wear rainbow colors. The more colorful the better.”
There will be temporary rainbow tattoos, so consider yourself warned—you may not escape the luncheon without some new ink.
On June 18, Highpoint Cider is hosting its second annual Teton Valley Pride Party. The entire parking lot outside the Victor taproom will be closed to cars and open to revelers between 5 and 11 p.m. that Saturday. Madison Kwasny is organizing the party this year and said that attendees can expect family activities, local artists and vendors, food trucks, DJs, dancing, and “lots of glitter.”
One participating group will be CIB Teton Valley, a chapter of the international Community in Bowls crew that spreads enthusiasm and encouragement for roller skaters. In recent years CIB Teton Valley has been providing a welcoming place at the 5th Street Skate Park for all kinds of folks on skates. The CIB crew will have a skate rail, spine, and trick wheel at the party, and will be selling rainbow skate cookies.
Last year Highpoint tested the waters by hosting the first Teton Valley Pride Party. After the event, organizer and entertainer Andrew Munz of Jackson sent out his thanks to the west side community, calling it “one of the most fun heart-melting Pride Parties I’ve ever been a part of.”
This time around, Kwasny is doing more than just putting on a one-day party.
“I’m so excited to be launching Teton Valley Pride in conjunction with this year’s pride event,” she said. “I hope that Teton Valley Pride will both celebrate the local queer community and create a safe space for them to express themselves.”
Find Teton Valley Pride @tetonvalleypride on Instagram or contact the group at tetonvalleypride@gmail.com.
And if you happen to be on the other side at the right time, there’s plenty going on in Jackson too:
Jackson Hole Pride
(For event details and tickets, visit jhpride.com)
Wednesday, June 8 | Black Movie Series, Moonlight, 6:00-9:00pm. Teton County Library, Ordway Auditorium
Friday, June 10 | Caravan of Glam, 7:00pm. Center for the Arts, Ages 21+
Saturday, June 11 | JH Pride Presents “The Round Up,” 7:00pm. Center for the Arts, Ages 13+
Saturday, June 11 | The Hoedown: A Pride Celebration presented by Something Else & JH Pride, 9:00pm. Pink Garter Theatre, 21+
Thursday, June 16 | Gay Book Club, reading On a Sunbeam by Tillie Walden, 7:00pm. Online, visit jhpride.com to join Meetup Group & get the Zoom link.
Friday, June 17 | Queer Kickball Team Plays. Powderhorn Park, All Ages, FREE
Wednesday, June 22 | Solstice Soak, 6:15-8:00pm. Astoria Hot Springs, All Ages, FREE (with comp by partner Astoria)
Friday, June 24 | Queer Kickball Team Plays. Powderhorn Park, All Ages, FREE
Saturday, June 25 | Pride Climbing Day at Exum Mountain Guides, 9:00am-4:00pm. Exum Office by South Jenny Lake. 14+, no experience necessary, all ability levels welcome. Technical climbing equipment and shoes provided. Call Exum at 307-733-2297 to register. Space limited. FREE (thanks to Exum and JH Pride!).