From left, Mary Anne McGrory, IEA Vice-President; Layne McInelly, IEA President; Brent Schindler, Teton High teacher; Tracey-Mae Hall, Driggs Elementary teacher; and Angela Hoopes, past TEA president.
On Tuesday evening, August 10, Layne McInelly, the President of the Idaho Education Association travelled to Teton Valley to meet with members of the Teton Education Association and their families at Tetonia’s City Park. This visit to Teton Valley was part of an Eastern Idaho tour for Mr. McInelly. Coming to Teton Valley was especially exciting for Mr. McInelly because he grew up and attended school in Driggs between the years 1991 and 1999. His graduating class was the first to graduate from the then new Teton High School.
The local teachers discussed several issues with President McIncelly including the local needs of the teachers’ association, new developments with regard to Professional Development, ways to obtain more funding for local students and schools and to share ideas on how to best start the 2021-2022 school year after last year’s difficult pandemic issues.
Mr. McInelly states: “I appreciated the opportunity to discuss with educators from Teton Valley priorities they see that are needed in our public schools. The hard work and dedication of individuals just like those I visited with at this picnic are who inspired me to become a teacher and work on behalf of educators around the state.”
TEA member and Teton High School Government teacher Brent Schindler appreciates IEA for the “new and exciting resources and opportunities it provides to our teachers to help us better meet the needs of our students.” TEA member and Teton High School Spanish teacher Lisie Smith praises IEA for its role in “helping us understand and navigate the legislative issues which arise each year in Boise.”
The TEA held elections last week and chose Smith as the new TEA President, Schindler as the VP, and Amy Evans as the new Secretary/Treasurer.