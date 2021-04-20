Red Creek Prescribed Fire project intended to create a more diverse and natural landscape to benefit wildlife
The Teton Basin Ranger District plans to continue with its multi-year Red Creek prescribed fire project, starting April 21 or 22.
Work will continue over the next several weeks within the Red Creek Prescribed Fire Project Area just north of Highway 31 in the area of Pine Creek Pass (Units 9 and 10). During operations, Forest Service Trail #230 (Rocky Peak) will be affected and the public is encouraged to choose another recreation location.
Fire managers selected this timeframe to take advantage of the snowdrifts and high ground moistures to limit fire spread. Implementation of the remainder of the project unit will occur later this summer or fall. “Our overall goal is to reduce the amount of hazardous vegetation near public/private borders and to stimulate aspen regeneration to improve wildlife habitat,” said Deb Flowers, South Fork Zone Fuels Assistant Fire Management Officer.
If weather and fuel conditions do not allow for ignition, the Forest Service will continue to monitor conditions for an extended clear weather pattern that will meet the combination of fuel moisture, temperature, wind, and smoke dispersal conditions necessary for a successful operation. During any season, weather and fuel conditions are the key elements needed to safely implement prescribed fire and meet project objectives. Fire managers plan to continue prescribed fire operations later this year as conditions allow.
This important project could not be accomplished without the support from various partners including Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and local public officials.
For more information, or to learn about the benefits of prescribed fire and the role wildfire has in the ecosystem, contact the Teton Basin Ranger District Office at 208-354-2312.