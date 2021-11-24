After a Covid-induced hiatus, the City of Victor is excited to bring back its Christmas in Victor festival on Saturday, Dec. 4.
While there won’t be the usual turkey toss, Santa’s workshop, or baked potato giveaway, there will be a holiday light parade, a new tree lighting ceremony, live entertainment, and fireworks on Saturday evening. The event is sponsored by the city and Fall River Electric, with help from an army of volunteers.
The parade starts at 5 p.m. and will proceed from the Victor post office on Main Street to the Aspen Street intersection. Organizations, groups, businesses, and families from across the valley are welcome to join the parade. To register your float, visit victorcityidaho.com. The city is requesting that floats not include a Santa, because he’ll be bringing up the rear of the parade on the city’s grand finale float. After his procession, Santa will be available to visit with the kids at the Victor City Park.
Retired nonprofit leader Pam Walker is spearheading a new feature in the holiday festival: a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. She got the idea from years of watching Hallmark videos, and said she decided to jump in and make it happen in Victor. After getting the okay from Victor council and staff, she started planning the event and gathering supplies. Meanwhile her husband and friend have been “scouring the forest for just the right tree.”
”It’s all coming together through a great team effort,” Walker said. “We know it will start small and hopefully it will grow over the years to be a wonderful time-honored event for out town.”
Before the tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., Teton Valley’s combined elementary schools choir, led by Wendy Starkey, and a community choir, organized by Arnold Byrd and Sharon Shopper, will serenade the audience.
Hot food and drinks are a staple of any wintery occasion, which is why the good folks from Butter and Wanderlust Bistro will be selling hot chocolate, coffee and atole, and the Street Food truck will be doling out tamales and buñuelos.
Finish off the evening with a festive fireworks show at 6 p.m., then stay in the holiday spirit by enjoying A Christmas Carol at the rejuvenated Pierre’s Theatre during one of the seven showings between Dec. 3 and Dec. 11.
Don’t forget, Dec. 4 is also the day of the Education Foundation of Teton Valley’s annual Shop for School, in which participating businesses around the valley will donate a portion of their proceeds to the nonprofit to elevate public education in the valley.