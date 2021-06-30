The City of Victor is expecting a big turnout for the coming weekend’s 4th of July festivities. Here are a few ways that attendees and participants can make the whole operation run smoothly.
• Try to arrive in town before 10 a.m. to help with traffic control before the road closes. If you’re driving a camper or trailer, avoid streets closest to the core of downtown because it will be hard to maneuver safely around parked cars.
• The traffic detour starts at 10:15 a.m., when Highway 33 from 7000 S to W 9500 S will be closed to all traffic. Follow detour signs. Commuters trying to get through town should take W 9500 S to S 1000 W to W 7000 S. Aspen Street and Baseline will be shut down to through traffic starting at 9:30 a.m.
• Reverse angle parking restrictions will be waived starting on July 2 at 6 p.m. through July 3 at 6 p.m.
• Avoid Aspen and Baseline unless you are a parade participant. Through traffic causes safety concerns for children and adults walking around their floats. If you are a parade participant, park and walk to your float on Elm Street, which is for floats only.
• Parade line-up starts on Elm Street at 8:30 a.m. The earlier you line up, the closer to the front you will be. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. sharp. Make sure children that are participating have water and a place to sit—the parade can be long and hot.
• Each float must have two people aged 18+ walk beside the float, one on each side, to keep the crowd back. If tossing candy, throw it to the back of the crowd so children aren’t darting into the street.
Call the city with any questions at (208) 787-2940.
Grand Marshal
Every year the city chooses a grand marshal to lead the parade. This year instead of an individual, the city is highlighting the work of first responders. Join Victor in recognizing and thanking doctors, nurses, medical technicians, law enforcement officers, and firefighters for their bravery, selflessness, and commitment to the community in challenging times.