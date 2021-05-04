Gavin Behrens EAA 2021.jpeg

Teton High senior Gavin Behrens

Teton High senior Gavin Behrens is this year’s Blake Chapman Young Eagles Flight Scholarship recipient.

The Blake Chapman Young Eagles Flight Scholarship was created by a group of individuals who wanted to give students in Teton County the opportunity to learn how to fly. This scholarship provides up to $8,500 toward the cost of a Private Pilot Certificate – including instruction, flight time, and books. Recipients will incur some fees, as the total cost of obtaining a license is approximately $10,000.

