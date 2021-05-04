Teton High senior Gavin Behrens is this year’s Blake Chapman Young Eagles Flight Scholarship recipient.
The Blake Chapman Young Eagles Flight Scholarship was created by a group of individuals who wanted to give students in Teton County the opportunity to learn how to fly. This scholarship provides up to $8,500 toward the cost of a Private Pilot Certificate – including instruction, flight time, and books. Recipients will incur some fees, as the total cost of obtaining a license is approximately $10,000.