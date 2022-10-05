-Why are you running?
My Name is Pete Moyer and I am running for County Commissioner in District 3, Teton County.
I’d like to tell you about myself and why I’m running. I was born in Kansas City, Missouri and raised in Eastern Colorado in a farming and ranching community. My father and grandfather were farmers and ranchers who raised Herford cattle and grew winter wheat. I worked on the farm driving tractors, trucks, and assisting with harvests at the early age of 10. Later my father sold the farmhouse, leased the farm ground, and took over managing a grain elevator where I also worked loading and unloading trucks and train cars for summer work and after school. My strong work ethic was molded within me at a very young age.
After graduating from Cheyenne Wells High School, I attended Colorado State University then transferred to Parks College in Denver studying Computer Programing. To pay for my tuition and living expenses, I worked at Central Bank & Trust in Denver as a Computer Operator in their computer department for 3 years. Though I liked my job, I didn’t particularly enjoy working in an office environment and because it was centrally located in the busy downtown Denver area. Soon I found my passion. My friend offered me a job helping him remodel an old house in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. I fell in love with construction. For 50 years now, I have dedicated my career to the construction trade.
In 1966 I enlisted in the Colorado National Guard and served as a Medic for 6 years. I was honorably discharged in 1972. Service and teamwork are essential in the military.
I visited Teton Valley in late 1973 to do some skiing and fell in love with the small town atmosphere and the beautiful natural resources the valley had to offer. In the spring of 1974, I moved to Teton Valley, purchased property, built a home, met my lovely wife, Melissa, to whom I have been married to for 46 years. We have 2 children and 4 grandchildren, and I am blessed that they have all chosen to live in Teton Valley.
Why am I running for County Commissioner? I believe in clean water, clean air, all forms of clean energy, protection of Teton River, and preservation of our Agriculture community. I’m truly concerned about our Valley and the direction we are headed. I am concerned about affordable housing for our residents, the condition of our roads, our children, getting the proper education, our current rising property taxes, and the forecast where they are heading, and the general (condition) health of our county. I know our leaders are not listening to the citizens of Teton County and I am concerned.
These leaders continue to push their own agenda while serving special interest groups instead of the needs of the public. I do not think you can create more bureaucracy and regulation without hurting the people you are elected to serve. A County Commissioners Job is to serve the will of the public, not their own agenda.
A major guiding principle for any County Commissioner should be privacy in one’s home or place of work from unwarranted or unreasonable intrusions by the government, ownership, and use of private property for personal benefit as stated in the constitution.
Over the last few years, I have attended at least three public hearings on the LDC (Land Development Code. Each time public discussions were allowed, most of the citizens in Teton County reject the new LDC code as written.
There have been numerous comments and suggestions made to make the code more palatable for the citizens of the valley and more workable for large landowners and businesses. Each time the comments were ignored and the LDC code was revised in a more intrusive form.
The citizens of Teton Valley should have the feeling that they can trust their elected officials to respect their wishes and protect their personal property rights. It’s not happening now!
That is why I am running.
-What are your top two policy priorities? AND -What actions will you take in office to achieve your goals?
Housing and Infrastructure are the top two priorities for the County.
Housing: I believe the County should encourage accessory housing and identify areas in the county they could possibly be zoned for multi-family housing. I’m not overly excited about a Housing Authority, too much of the funds will get spent on administrative costs and oversight, which translates to less money going toward the housing. I believe that the market can produce much of the housing needs if the county and cities could provide incentives to build additional units. The new Developmental Code is very restrictive when it comes to development and building. The LDC will not allow accessory units to be built on 2.5 acre partials, detached accessory buildings on FH-10 and FH-20 are defined as Limited, but I can’t find any definition of Limited so I assume it’s still not allowed, no multifamily units in the county. If they really want to tackle some of these housing issues, the County Commissioners should allow these accessory houses to be built, along with multifamily units in certain areas. For one thing, I don’t understand the logic behind this decision to not allow accessory building on 2.5 acres, when they will allow clustering on say a 40 acre parcel in RN-5 zone, which would allow you to build 8 homes on 8 — 1 acre lots with an accessory unit on each lot. Why can’t you build an accessory unit on a 2.5 acre lot. These decisions are not logical in my opinion and hurts our community. I want to change that.
Also, IR (Industrial/Research zones) in the County are limited to one accessory housing unit, which doesn’t do a lot to address the employee housing problem. This can be changed to allow more units for employee housing.
A recent study (2021) by the National Association of Home Builders found that regulations imposed by all levels of government on new homes account for $93,870, or 23.8%, of the current average sales price ($397,300).
Of that $93,870, $41,330 is attributable to regulations during development, and $52,540 is due to regulations during construction.
In California, regulatory cost run as high as 55%.
Another NAHB nationwide study of cost on Multifamily units was a low of 22% and a high of 42% for regulatory cost.
If we really want to address housing, we need to make it more palatable and lessen regulatory costs.
Roads: County roads are and have needed repair for decades. The new Grand Targhee Development Study showed that there will soon be an even greater impact on Teton County Idaho roads due to the major expansion at Targhee. Let’s not forget that the lack of existing housing is also identified with the growth of the resort. County Road and Bridge employee’s salaries suffer because of the limited ability for the county to keep pace with the private sector. Also, the increased costs of road materials have stalled many of the county road upgrades. I would like to keep the county priorities in check and focus on the immediate needs of the county. This is also going to take State and Federal financial help to accomplish.
-What challenges do you expect to encounter in office and how will you overcome them?
Many of concerns I’ve list above will be a challenge. I’ve work hard on the P & Z in the past, but with the new and fast approaching challenges we will encounter in the next two years, I will dive in immediately after being elected, evaluate the day to day operations of the county, prioritize the biggest challenge out of the gate, and get to work the only way I know how…by working hard! When you vote for me, you can trust that I will restore public trust in our County Commissioners and make every decision with the PEOPLE of Teton County in mind, and make sure every voice is heard when making decisions.
Thank You very much for allowing me to voice my concerns. I ask you to entrust me with your vote and your confidence.
Pete Moyer
