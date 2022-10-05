My name is Penny Vasquez and I am an Independent Write-In candidate for District 2.
-Why are you running?
I appreciate the chance to introduce myself to those who do not know me. I came to Teton Valley for a better life. I am an ex-Californian who saw how extreme regulation destroyed what once was a great state. I came to this valley not to change it but respect the people who lived here and try to find my place in the community. In 1996 there were not many jobs, So I started my own business: a coffee/bake shop. My employment career included working for various businesses in the community. This allowed me to meet and learn about the people in the valley. Because of my love of growing things, I landed a job with the original MD nursery (Mike Stears and Dean Kunz) which led me to start my own gardening business. For 21 years I began the commute over the hill to Jackson, Wyoming. In 2011 I began to farm part-time. I am a small-scale farmer who produces meat, poultry, and eggs. During Covid I decided to donate my product, scale down and only sell enough of my product to cover my farming cost. I am in the process of gearing up again and finding the best path for the farm. As a farmer you are looking for ways to cover your cost and be successful, but there is something in the land that grabs onto your heart and holds me here. I retired from gardening in 2021 and became a full time farmer.
I became involved in going to the P&Z and BOCC meetings in 2018. I always say, for me it started with the Short Plat, which was to help the farmer divide the land easier. On page 6-40 of the Comprehensive Plan (pg. 138) it was listed as one of the easy items to implement. In May 2019, when it was on the agenda both VARD and Commissioner Riegel spoke against it going forward. That one meeting made me realize that I better get involved. For the last 4 years I have been going to the meetings speaking up for the applicants and attended all the work session meeting on the proposed LUC. Gong to the meetings helped me learn how the system works and how it does not work for the whole but rather the few. We are at a tipping point and change is sorely needed. Voices in the community are not being heard or listened too.
-What are your top two policy priorities?
Of course, the Land Use Code is still a big issue. The board chose to ignore Solimar Inc. and my request for reconsideration on the Final Decision on the Land Use Code, even though they violated State Statue Section 67-6509(b), and ignore the P&Z recommendations to deny passing forward the Zoning Map.
Workforce housing is another issue. This has been going on since 2007 yet we have still not addressed it. By having restrictive Zoning laws, you are creating the shortage. I do not find it acceptable that some people are living in their vehicles while searching for housing. We are missing out on young people, families, local kids, and workers being able to live here. Businesses have a shortage on help because of the housing problem. While I believe in protecting wildlife, I will always put human beings first when it comes to housing being put in place. We have to find better solutions. There is a sense of security and mental health knowing you have a secure place to live. Isn’t that what the Comprehensive Plan states? That the health and welfare of our community is important.
The budget, the lawsuits must stop, building a good line of communication and trust with the public.
-What actions will you take in office to achieve your goals?
One issue that has always bothered me is the time of BOCC meetings, both regular and special meetings. Most people work. A good portion go over the hill. When I commuted, I left at 6:00am, was lucky to come home by 7pm. All of us have families and responsibilities. We are missing important input by not allowing members of the community to participate.
We need to be informed and be able to think out of the current toolbox. As Commissioner Penfold said: …. We need a lot more tools in our toolbox so we can be successful….
Honest communication, education so misinformation is not spread. I am a fact checker, so if a commissioner says, “we are on the cusp of destroying our water table”, I speak with the DEQ, EIPH, the EPA and get the data. They know their jobs.
We need to be better at transparency and respect in the county. I would like to see the current division that has been created closed.
-What challenges do you expect to encounter in office and how will you overcome them?
Depending on the outcome of the elections, I will see what challenges will come before me. I feel re-building trust with all community members is an important item that will need to be addressed.
Learning to work together as a board. We need to remember that we work for the public, not special interest groups. We need to remember that we need to listen to the public and the P&Z board when it comes to their recommendations. We need to be open and work with one another. I would like to see more young people involved in the process. I would like them to realize just how important they are and that they can and do make a difference by participating. They are our future.
I won’t make promises I cannot keep. I will try to do my best and work to represent all community members. That includes those who will vote for me and those who will not vote for me. I will keep communication open with the public and keep myself informed. Of course, I would love your support. Many of you know me, many do not. I have talked to some of you and hope to meet and talk to many more. Thank you for your consideration. More importantly, please Vote!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.