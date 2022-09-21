paws.jpg

A few weeks ago, we attended the Tin Cup Awards celebration at Moose Creek Lodge. Folks ignored the dark skies, wind, and rain to celebrate the culmination of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s (CFTV) 2022 Tin Cup Challenge. We are grateful to everyone who included PAWS in their Tin Cup giving.

We were stirred by the heart-felt talks presented by the CFTV staff. We were warmly greeted and told how much taking over the animal shelter is appreciated. It increased our excitement at the new opportunity that lies before all of us. We also know there is much work to be done.