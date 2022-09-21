THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
542 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL IDAHO
BLAINE BUTTE CUSTER
IN EASTERN IDAHO
CLARK TETON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO
FREMONT LINCOLN MINIDOKA
IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO
BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM
BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA
FRANKLIN JEFFERSON MADISON
ONEIDA POWER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMERICAN FALLS, ARCO,
ASHTON, BELLEVUE, BLACKFOOT, BURLEY, CAREY, CHALLIS, DRIGGS,
DUBOIS, EDIE SCHOOL, GRACE, HAILEY, HEYBURN, HOLBROOK,
IDAHO FALLS, ISLAND PARK, KETCHUM, KILGORE, MACKAY, MALAD CITY,
MALTA, MCCAMMON, MONTPELIER, MORELAND, OAKLEY, POCATELLO,
PRESTON, REXBURG, RICHFIELD, RIGBY, RIRIE, ROCKLAND, RUPERT,
SHELLEY, SHOSHONE, SODA SPRINGS, SPENCER, ST. ANTHONY, VICTOR,
AND WAYAN.
A few weeks ago, we attended the Tin Cup Awards celebration at Moose Creek Lodge. Folks ignored the dark skies, wind, and rain to celebrate the culmination of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s (CFTV) 2022 Tin Cup Challenge. We are grateful to everyone who included PAWS in their Tin Cup giving.
We were stirred by the heart-felt talks presented by the CFTV staff. We were warmly greeted and told how much taking over the animal shelter is appreciated. It increased our excitement at the new opportunity that lies before all of us. We also know there is much work to be done.
A little about us
PAWS was founded in 1999 in Jackson, with a free spay neuter program for the animals at the Jackson/Teton County Animal Shelter. We were hoping to lower the homeless pet population in Jackson. With the program in place, shelter numbers decreased significantly. Over time we added other services: spay/neuter vouchers for all residents, financial assistance for veterinary care, grant support of local animal shelters, care for pets of victims of domestic violence and emergency shelter for pets caught in disasters. In 2012, we expanded our spay/neuter program to Star Valley, WY and Teton Valley, ID. Since then, we have altered more than 2,500 pets in Teton Valley alone. PAWS has been serving thousands of local pets and people in our tri-county region. We have supported local shelters with grant funding, including the Teton Valley Shelter, for more than a decade.
A shelter in need
In the fall of 2021, the Board of the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter approached us about taking over the shelter. There was no doubting their commitment to help homeless pets, but financial obligations had become a challenge. As of the first of this year, PAWS acquired the shelter and renamed it PAWS of Teton Valley. When we acquired the facility, there were 83 homeless pets in the building who needed care.
We were concerned that without our help Teton Valley would be left without a home for lost and found pets or a safe place to relinquish pets that could no longer be cared for.
When a shelter closes, animals are left to fend for themselves. To keep this from happening as it has in the past, we wanted to learn how to best serve the region. We gathered a Teton Valley Advisory Committee and listened to their thoughts and ideas. We met with others who had been involved with the shelter, friends at the Community Foundation of Teton Valley and members of local governmental agencies.
We would appreciate new opportunities to meet with community members and welcome ideas to help PAWS get more involved and informed about the community.
This year, with the state of the economy and the housing crisis, we anticipate caring for twice as many pets than the shelter has cared for in past years. We are starting from scratch with a new budget for the shelter. The cost for caring for animals seven days a week, including staffing, veterinary costs, and facility operations, is expensive. PAWS’ Shelter is funded entirely on public donations and grants. We are not tax-funded so we have our work cut out for us. Funding from the Teton Valley community is critical to our success. All funds we receive for PAWS of Teton Valley will go directly to support this shelter.
Keeping our pets and communities safe
Animal shelters are essential in providing a safe, healthy environment for people who must make the difficult decision to give up a beloved pet. Shelters also offer space for dangerous, at-large animals, for pets being held for rabies quarantine, court holds, and pets temporarily separated from beloved families. The absence of an animal shelter in our community can put a strain on law enforcement and put people at risk. No one wants to see homeless animals suffer like what we faced within days of taking over the shelter – a dog who had been shot in the face, a litter of parvo puppies, and a cat who was found nearly frozen to the ground. We were able to save them all.
PAWS’ commitment is to the homeless pets of Teton Valley – ensuring no animal goes without vital care in 2022 and for years to come. We are pleased to be part of Teton Valley and grateful for the warm reception we have received since acquiring the shelter. But to make this commitment sustainable, we need your help.
We’re hosting an open house at the shelter on Saturday, September 24 from noon to 3 p.m. to give people a chance to check out our facility, get to know some of the staff and animals, and celebrate the generosity of the community with food, drinks, and music. Please join us!
Eunice Nicholson is the Development Director for PAWS and Amy Moore is the Executive Director for PAWS.