Enjoying the park and getting outside via non-motorized travel on the Teton Park Road between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge is an incredible spring experience for many. Park visitors are reminded to recreate responsibly, especially during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, as they enjoy the outdoor opportunity.
The 14-mile section of the Teton Park Road is currently open to non-motorized travel through Friday, April 30, including walking, bicycling and rollerblading. The road will open to public motor vehicle traffic on Saturday, May 1.
Recent recreational use on the Teton Park Road has been very busy. Park staff anticipated a busy spring season on the road and implemented several changes. These changes include increased parking access between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and Cottonwood Picnic Area during peak use, a staffed mobile information trailer, and additional portable restrooms. There will also be increased signage to encourage speed reduction for everyone’s safety.
The mobile information trailer and National Park Service volunteers providing visitor information are supported through generous donations from the Grand Teton National Park Foundation.
Visitors enjoying the Teton Park Road are encouraged to be good stewards of the park and reminded:
Masks are required when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Water is not available at the trailhead or along the road. Be self-sufficient with water, snacks and bicycle/skate repairs.
Pack it in, pack it out. There are limited trash receptacles at both ends of the road. Do not put trash in the portable toilets.
Vault toilets are available at Taggart Lake Trailhead and Cottonwood Picnic Area, with portable toilets located along the road between Cottonwood and North Jenny Lake Junction, and restroom facilities at Signal Mountain Lodge.
Dogs are permitted on the Teton Park Road. Dog owners are required to use a leash no longer than six feet in length and are required to clean up after their dogs. Waste disposal bag stations are located at each end of the road and bags should be deposited into appropriate trash receptacles and not left along the road.
Vehicles should slow down and use caution in the area.
Be respectful of other visitors enjoying the area, be thoughtful of how music may affect others.
Visit the mobile informational trailer located at the Taggart Trailhead. Park staff will be available during high-use times to provide orientation, wayfinding, and safety information.
Consider beginning at the Signal Mountain end of the road as it is less busy, and offers ample parking, restroom facilities, water filling station and self-pay fuel pumps at Signal Mountain Lodge. Please respect the Signal Mountain Lodge area as most facilities are not open to the public at this time.
Visit Recreate Responsibly to learn additional tips on how to be good stewards of National Park Service lands and facilities, and other public lands and outdoor spaces.
Recreationalists on the Teton Park Road should use caution, as there may be snow and ice on some sections of the road creating slick conditions and be alert for park vehicles that periodically travel the road for administrative purpose. Road crews may be clearing auxiliary roads and wayside areas, and visitors are cautioned to stay away from rotary plows and other heavy equipment.