The Education Foundation, Mental Health Coalition, and private tutoring service Adage Education are teaming up to provide a series of free family-friendly workshops and learning opportunities later this month.
In the Family University series, funded through an Idaho Community Program Grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the two nonprofits and Adage founder Lori Erickson are offering four free Thursday evenings of collaboration, growth, and connection for parents and students, starting on April 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Teton Middle School.
The sessions are targeted toward the families of middle schoolers but all ages are welcome, Erickson clarified. Also, kids aren’t required to attend with their parents, but they are strongly encouraged.
Each session has a different theme involving mental health or education. The first night is about financial literacy, presented by KeyBank. Other sessions will involve topics like “surviving homework time,” healthy communication (presented by Family Safety Network), and wellness (presented by Sandra Woolstenhulme). The Teton Valley Food Pantry and Food for Good will be on scene to offer snacks and sustenance, and free daycare will be available during the presentations.
Each workshop will be offered in Spanish as well as English.
“I wish I could’ve had a program like this when I was a parent to middle schoolers,” Erickson said.
She added that if successful, Family University will likely continue in the fall. Registration is not required (there is no limit to how many families can attend) but is appreciated just to gauge interest.
“This grant gave us the opportunity to think beyond the school day and partner with other organizations to bring health and wellness to families,” said Sara McKeown White of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley. “Our mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. What better way to do that than by collaborating with other community leaders who share a similar goal so that families can have access to the information they need to thrive? We are excited about this event and hope we can continue supporting the community in such ways!”
“The three of us were brainstorming about what we wanted to do, and we all agreed that this kind of programming was highly needed and could bring the community together,” Erickson said about Family University. “This community has so many great nonprofits that are all doing their own thing, and when they come together they’re even greater than the sum of their parts, and if there’s anything I can do to help with bandwidth, I want to be there.”
The Idaho Community Program grant also enabled the Education Foundation to host Teton Valley Cares, fund critical needs for uninsured students, purchase books, offer the GAP! program for girls in 4th through 8th grade, and launch a new Summer Learning Passport project. On the Mental Health Coalition side, the grant enabled the organization to continue its school-based counseling program.
Email lori@adageeducationcoaching.com to register or for more information about Family University.