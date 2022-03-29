The Caribou-Targhee National Forest regularly seeks opportunities to work with volunteer groups to complete needed work on the forest. Recently, the Palisades Ranger District teamed up with the Idaho Single Track Alliance to improve the Garden/Nelson trail in the Caribou range.
“The Idaho Single Track Alliance is a nonprofit organization who exemplifies the meaning of shared stewardship through their actions by maintaining single-track trails on the forest,” said Colby Jacobsen, recreation manager. “They are instrumental in finding volunteers and invoking other similar groups and companies to help with various trail projects.”
ISTA worked with Switchback Motorsports to obtain a grant from Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative. The grant totaled over $10,000 and was used for supplies and materials for the Garden/Nelson trail project. This section of trail had issues with water crossings and was seeing significant damage from non-designated uses. Volunteers accounted for over 600 hours of labor where they constructed a restrictor gate, 210 feet of jack-fence and installed six bridges for a total of 100 feet.
Other local business stepped up to help support the volunteers in their efforts. Klim has long been a supportive partner to ISTA and they, along with Chick-Filet, provided food for those working on the project. Other local companies like Fitzgerald Bicycles also helped support efforts through donations and awareness.
We want to thank those who have helped to improve their public lands and look forward to fostering more opportunities like this in the future to keep the forest trail systems open and operational for users.
Idaho Single Track Alliance is a non-profit whose mission is to maintain and preserve Idaho single track for like users- motorcycles, bikes, horses, and hiking. To learn more or find out how to help with their next project find them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/istaofidaho.