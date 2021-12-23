Travelers pass a sign near a COVID-19 testing site in Terminal E at Logan Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boston. Public health officials are urging caution as the new omicron variant might become the dominant strain in the U.S. during the holiday break.
EIPH encourages vaccination and booster for COVID-19
Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the health district. The infected individual resides in Fremont County.
The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be effective at reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Public health officials in Idaho continue to recommend that everyone 5 years of age or older get the COVID-19 vaccine, and that individuals 16 and older get a COVID-19 booster shot. To schedule an appointment for a booster shot or a first or second dose of vaccine, please call 208-533-3223.
Other mitigation measures such as wearing face coverings in crowded public places, washing hands or using hand sanitizer, maintaining space between yourself and others, and testing when ill remain important parts of managing the pandemic regardless of vaccine status. Identifying illness early allows people to get proper care and prevent spread to family, friends, and others. It is also recommended to stay home when you are sick, whether from COVID-19 or other illnesses to prevent unnecessarily exposing others to germs.
For up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, please follow our Facebook page.