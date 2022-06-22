This year for the first time, armchair adventure racers can “dot-watch” as teams take on the Teton Ogre 24-Hour Adventure Race over the weekend of June 25-26.
Dot-watching, for the uninitiated, is spectating a race in real time from the comfort of one’s home thanks to GPS trackers carried by the competitors. It was first made popular in long-distance cycling events like the Tour Divide. (For instance, many a dot-watcher has closely followed Victor resident and ultra-endurance cyclist Jay Petervary as he pedaled from Canada to Mexico down the spine of the Rocky Mountains.)
“Adventure racing is not a good spectator sport whatsoever,” said Ogre organizer and adventure racer Abby Broughton. “We help the trackers will help locals and families and friends feel a little more involved in the event.”
The Ogre, which Broughton and her husband Jason Popilsky started putting on in 2014, is essentially a grown-up scavenger hunt in the mountains. This year there is an eight-hour and a 24-hour version; in both races, teams search by foot, by bike, and (in the 24-hour) by boat for a combination of mandatory and optional checkpoints in an undisclosed area somewhere in the wilds of Teton Valley.
The race directors opted not to hold an official race in 2020 due to Covid, but in 2021 the event came roaring back, which Broughton credits not only to the outdoor recreation boom caused by the pandemic but also to the short-lived revival of Eco-Challenge, a televised expedition adventure race from the ‘90s that recently returned for another season on Amazon.
The 2022 Ogre looks to be the biggest one yet; there are 150 people registered for the eight-hour and 93 for the 24-hour.
“This is as big as we want it to get,” Broughton said. “We enjoy putting on both but the 24-hour is our favorite length race. We really put our hearts into it, and we don’t want it to be a big production. We’re not in it for the hordes—it’s just rewarding to share adventure racing with more people.”
This year, the US Adventure Racing Association chose 13 races across the country to be regional championships; the Ogre 24-hour is one such championship, and the winning three- or four-person co-ed team will receive a free entry to the USARA National Championship in the eastern Sierra of California in September, and all finishing teams will earn points toward the national series.
That’s why the Ogre racers will be equipped with trackers. Dot-watchers can also send participants “trail mail” to cheer them on (although racers won’t be allowed to check the internet until after they finish) and there will be a live leaderboard with unofficial scores and a race replay.
Broughton has been on both sides of the dot. She knows the addictive and sometimes stressful feeling of watching her partner’s dot as he races through a jungle in South America, and she has gotten lost and wandered in circles during a race while knowing that her progress (or lack thereof) was visible on a computer screen. “Sometimes it’s hard to decipher what’s happening, based on the tracker,” she laughed.
Being able to watch the racers in real time is a great resource not just for spectating, Broughton added, but also for the race directors, volunteers, and medics; it takes some of the guesswork out of the inevitably complicated race logistics.
Since its inception, the Ogre has been sponsored by a core group of local businesses, including Barrels and Bins, Peaked Sports, Kate’s Real Food, and Garage Grown Gear, and racers will enjoy post-adventure sustenance from Forage and Citizen 33.
“We really appreciate our sponsors—they’ve been so amazing through the years,” Broughton said. “I’ve always liked the feel it brings to the races to keep the support so local. It’s a community-building event.”
Right now, Broughton and Popilsky’s “main adventure race” is raising their toddler, Aesa, but they’re still finding time to take on another regional championship in Colorado, and are open to attending USARA Nationals if the starts align. Last year Popilsky and his team took second at nationals in Wisconsin.
On June 21 more information was released about where the start and finish is and general parameters of the biking, trekking, and boating legs. That, along with the tracking site, can be found at tetonogre.com. If you look closely enough on June 25, you may even see the dot of a TVN staff member bushwhacking through the hinterlands of Teton Valley.