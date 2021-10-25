Last winter Teton Valley Foundation received a donation from prominent Jackson Hole businessman, the late Foster Friess and his wife Lynn Friess. This generous gift on behalf of Kristin Woodward and her sons, Austin and Braden Vanskike, provided the seed money used to kick off the “Zampaign,” a matching $50,000 fundraising effort to purchase a much-needed new Zamboni, along with the construction of essential capital improvements to the rink.
This week, TVF announced that their fundraising goal has been met thanks to the support of generous community members and businesses. The new Zamboni is on its way, due to arrive in Teton Valley at the Kotler Ice Arena on Thursday, October 28, ETA 1pm!
“Since January, we have been working hard to raise the additional funds necessary to complete this project at the rink,” Board Chair Jenny Wade said. “We are very grateful for the support we have received throughout the Zampaign. It is evident that the community is as excited as we are to welcome our new Zamboni to Kotler Ice Arena and take rink programming and ice quality to the next level.”
While the construction projects are wrapping up, winter programming is lined out for the season and TVF is on track to kick off the Kotler Ice Arena season on November 6th. Youth Hockey registration is in full swing—go to www.tetonvalleyfoundation.org for complete rink programming and tournament information.
“Several key components needed to come together to make this happen,” said Amy Fradley, Executive Director for Teton Valley Foundation. “First we had to assess where our focus needed to be in terms of upgrades to the rink. We quickly honed in on the Zamboni Room that some are now dubbing the ‘Friess-er’ and the outdoor ice dumping pad, which will double as a summer dry-land training area. Thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley, we have installed a new instant hot water heating system necessary to provide super hot water, which translates into smoother, safer ice conditions raising our ice quality to the level that our community expects and deserves.”
Along with the Rink Committee, led by Brendan McHargue, and support from Rink Program Director Miranda Milligan, the permitting process with the City of Victor was finalized and Holland Construction went to work.
“The timing had to be perfect and we had to keep the ball rolling on multiple fronts in order for these projects to come together,” Fradley said.
“Holland Construction has been amazing to work with and thanks to the diligence of all parties involved, our hard work has paid off.”
Teton Valley Foundation’s Board of Directors are thrilled to invite the community to join as they open the doors to the public for a ribbon cutting during the HockeyFest fundraiser and the rink opening night, November 6th.
Founded in 2005, the Teton Valley Foundation was formed make the good life in Teton Valley even better! We set out to create recreational and cultural programs that could complement our outdoor rural lifestyle, making our towns as vibrant as the mountains that surround them. Our hope was that by bringing people together for incredible events and activities—from old timers, to new comers, to tourists, to families, to young transplants—we could build a sense of community, have just a little more fun, and create a positive economic impact on the Teton Valley.