Longtime yoga teachers Ralph Mossman and Sea Marie Biladeau are testing out a yoga studio model that’s new to the valley: a nonprofit, student-driven learning space. The Yoga Source studio will open in October in the former courtroom of the historic Teton County courthouse on Main Street in Driggs.
Mossman’s claim to local yoga fame is that he attended what he believes to have been the first yoga class ever offered in Jackson in 1985, then attended Teton Valley’s first class when he moved over to this side. He’s been an instructor here for 22 years.
In some ways, he said, the Yoga Source is a continuation of former studios. Covid caused a major recalibration for the studios of Teton Valley, forcing instructors and studio owners to get creative in order to keep their client base and income. When the lease ended at Yoga Off Little in Driggs, Mossman and others explored the possibility of continuing that studio, but decided against it.
“But so often when I see people on the street, they ask me, ‘When are you opening a studio?’ And now, finally, I can say: ‘Soon!’” he said.
The right space came available fortuitously; Merrill Schneider, who bought the old courthouse and embarked on an ambitious historic renovation project in 2017, is a yoga student of Mossman’s, and he mentioned that the courtroom on the second floor had recently been vacated.
“I had been looking at that space for years, even before the courthouse first emptied,” Mossman said. “It’s been in my mind for a long time. It’s the perfect spot. The windows are really big and it has high ceilings, state of the art heating and AC, old wooden floors. It’s big, sunny, and beautiful.”
Mossman said the timing for The Yoga Source is ideal, because a lot of new yoga instructors have moved to the valley in the last couple of years, filling a need for the large body of yoga students that has “been here forever.”
As a nonprofit with a board of directors, The Yoga Source will have a “support as you are able” class payment structure or monthly memberships that cover an unlimited number of classes.
“When Covid hit and yoga studios were having a hard time, I thought, there must be a way to change the model,” Mossman said. “It was really a struggle—all these people love yoga and want to be a part of something. So I thought, maybe the students can be the center, run things, act like the owners, run it more like a church, where you have a congregation and they look for their leadership instead of vice versa. Yoga’s not a religion but it’s definitely community-driven.”
Co-founder Biladeu will be the executive director of the organization; Mossman is looking forward to taking a step back and just teaching. The studio will also serve as a wellness center for the community.
The Yoga Source will host an open house on Oct. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. Vegetarian refreshments will be provided. Part of the purpose of the open house is to collect information from students regarding their yoga needs and desires. Classes begin on Oct. 8.
“It came together super fast,” Mossman added. “People are excited—they want to be involved, to volunteer and donate. That’s what it takes to make a studio work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.