Longtime yoga teachers Ralph Mossman and Sea Marie Biladeau are testing out a yoga studio model that’s new to the valley: a nonprofit, student-driven learning space. The Yoga Source studio will open in October in the former courtroom of the historic Teton County courthouse on Main Street in Driggs.

Mossman’s claim to local yoga fame is that he attended what he believes to have been the first yoga class ever offered in Jackson in 1985, then attended Teton Valley’s first class when he moved over to this side. He’s been an instructor here for 22 years.

