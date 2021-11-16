Recently the Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library funded over $600 for the purchase of new junior fiction Spanish language books at the Driggs branch of the Valley of the Tetons Library. Students at nearby Rendezvous Upper Elementary School inspired the increase of books for young Spanish readers.
“RUES students are regulars at the library in Driggs and we’ve had several school groups...making routine trips to get library cards and check-out books. Two of those classes are dual-immersion Spanish/English and I noticed we didn’t have many Spanish books at their reading level,” said Jaine Lewis, Driggs children’s collection coordinator.
Thanks to funding from the Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library, Lewis purchased more than $600 worth of early chapter books, popular young adult titles and graphic novels in Spanish. “Graphic novels are especially appealing because they are beautiful to look at and feature pictures to reinforce the text. Popular series like I Survived and Magic Tree House are now available as Spanish Language graphic novels so that is really exciting,” said Lewis.
Money for the new books came from the Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library, the 501©3 non-profit, community-based organization whose purpose is to enrich the resources and facilities of the Valley of the Tetons Library. Through funds raised from individuals and corporate contributors, the annual Tin Cup fundraiser, book sales, grants and more, the Friends help improve library equipment, furnishings, programs and services. Expanding the Spanish language collection at the Driggs branch fits perfectly with their purpose.
“As part of our mission, our support of the library should serve to meet the community’s needs,” said Diana Peck, Vice President of the Friends. “As a diverse community, with many members declaring Spanish as their first language, there is definitely a need for these valuable literary resources.”
Over the years the Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library has helped create the Makerspace, purchased shelving and library furniture, contributed to the Victor entrance renovation, increased the library’s digital collection, sponsored library programs and now improved the Spanish collection, with plans to do more.
“We’d love to build our community of Friends and encourage those interested in joining us or simply wanting to learn more to visit our web page,” said Peck.
Interested community members can support the Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library by:
-Donating money, books in good condition or volunteer time. Get more information under the Friends of the Library tab at www.valleyofthetetonslibrary.org.
-Purchasing used books from the Dog Eared Den in the back of the Driggs branch or the basement of the Victor branch.
-Setting up an AmazonSmile account or Kroger Family of Companies account to benefit the Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library. More details are under the Friends of the Library tab at www.valleyofthetetonslibrary.org.