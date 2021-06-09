In the presence of family, fellow classmates and following a challenging pandemic year, Nelson Paradis graduated Magna Cum Laude, receiving his BS degree in Marine Transportation, and Minor in Naval Science, from California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo on Saturday, May 15, with his proud parents, Ron and Theresa, in attendance, while family and friends watched via live stream. Nelson, enrolled in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program, was one of 188 undergraduates and 11 graduate students to earn their degrees at an in-person commencement ceremony. Nelson is the first ever Cadet from the state of Wyoming to graduate from California Maritime Academy. Nelson has accepted a Commission in the US Navy, and Commission Ceremony was celebrated prior to Commencement. Nelson will begin his Navy career in the fall, based in San Diego after more training, and will be aboard the USS John P. Murtha.
Ensign Nelson and his 318 Cadet classmates, steamed out of the Carquinez Strait, June 4 for a hands-on training cruise aboard Cal Maritime’s Training Ship Golden Bear to fulfill the requirements of his degree, a year later due to the pandemic. Follow the training cruise on Cal Maritime “Follow the Voyage” blog chronicling the training voyage of the Golden Bear, traveling the Pacific Coast, destination Hawaii. Bon Voyage!