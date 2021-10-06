Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Naughty Fruit will be representing Driggs at the annual Trailmix pitch competition during Boise Entrepreneur Week in Boise from Oct. 18-22.
Founded by Juan Morales, Naughty Fruit produces a spiced dried fruit inspired by his Mexican family heritage. Natural dehydration techniques are used to preserve nutrients and enzymes, which maximize flavor and health benefits for consumers. Their line of pineapple, mango, strawberry-banana, pear, apple, and fruit medley products can be purchased locally at Broulim’s, Jackson Whole Grocer & Café and Springhill Suites by Marriott in Jackson Hole.
“Naughty Fruit’s partnerships with local farmers, makers and crafters paved the way for our early success,” said Morales. “Our strong community relationships and adoption of products will give us a critical edge in the Trailmix pitch competition this year.”
The Trailmix pitch competition helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. Applicants compete for a chance at winning a $25,000 grand prize and shelf space at Albertsons, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.
Naughty Fruit will be competing against six other Idaho companies. Driggs residents who want to cheer on Naughty Fruit may register for the free event at boiseentrepreneurweek.org to watch the pitch competitions online.
Now in its sixth year, Boise Entrepreneur Week has provided more than $166,000 in funding to Idaho entrepreneurs. This year’s event will be held in a hybrid virtual and in-person format and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
About Boise Entrepreneur Week
Boise Entrepreneur Week is a community program housed within Trailhead that promotes entrepreneurship in the Boise community. BEW, Idaho’s largest entrepreneurship-focused community event, provides individuals with an empowering experience as the week-long event fosters professional growth and development. To learn more about BEW and its impact on the Pacific Northwest, visit boiseentrepreneurweek.org