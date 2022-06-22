In honor of the Tin Cup Challenge, we’re publishing several profiles of nonprofit representatives and directors. These interviews were conducted by elementary school students at the Mountain Academy of Teton Science Schools.
The second and third graders at Mountain Academy have been studying how people throughout history, and people in this valley, have used their voices to raise awareness for challenges facing the community. They have explored different nonprofits in the area and learned about these organizations’ missions and goals. In the final iteration of this project, students have chosen a nonprofit organization in the Valley that they are passionate about and have then selected two mediums through which to raise awareness for these respective organizations. -Tim Gruber, Lower School Faculty
Will Stubblefield, Friends of the Teton River Interviewed by Beezie Ordonez
Beezie) Why did you decide to do this job?
Will) I’ve always been interested in rivers. my whole life I’ve always been into paddling, paddling white water, and I used to go fishing a lot growing up. This job had a really awesome group of people and a really cool river that we’re working with. It was a great way to take my own passion and excitement for rivers and to pair that with a great community of people where I live.
Beezie) When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Will) I wanted to be a mountain climber. I remember being a mountain climber for Halloween one year and that sticks with me as my ideal job.
Beezie) How many years have you lived here?
Will) I’ve lived here almost eight years.
3.What has been your favorite part about working at Friends of the Teton River?
Will) My favorite part about my work life is going out and meeting people in the community, and getting to learn more about the watershed we live in.
Beezie) What’s your favorite animal that you’ve seen along the Teton River?
Will) It’s probably the Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout. They’re really pretty. I’ve caught some pretty big ones down in lower Teton Canyon. They’re cool to see them in their natural habitat and know that they’re a special species of trout that doesn’t live just anywhere.
Beezie) How can people get involved to help FTR?
Will) We have been trying to run summer tours and events for people to come out and learn more about the watershed. People can look at our website and find out times for when we have things for people in the community to do. They can come and meet the people that work in our organization and learn about the things we are doing. It can help people learn more specific ways to get involved. You can also be a good neighbor in the watershed by understanding how your water use impacts the watershed. Or when you’re out on the river with friends, cleaning up trash and being nice to other people that you see. That’s a great way to be involved in our work, to be a good neighbor.
Beezie) If you were any type of animal from the Teton River, what would you be?
Will) I’m always conflicted on this question but it would probably be a trout because I really like to swim in the river. But also, ospreys. It’s a really cool bird. I think the ospreys are really cool because they get to live on the river but they get to fly. So it’s a toss up between being able to fly and being able to swim through white water.
Beezie) If you had one wish in the whole world, what would it be?
Will) High water in the rivers all the time.
Beezie) If you could spread one message to Teton Valley what would it be?
Will) We have a really unique watershed. Not just our river, but our ground water and our snowpack. It’s really important to have an understanding of how that works if you want to live here because that’s where we get our water and we need water everyday.
Heather DeVine, People Spread Love Interviewed by Freya Bragg
Freya) Describe the work you do.
Heather) Hi, I’m Heather DeVine. In 2015 I founded People Spread Love, a nonprofit organization that empowers community volunteers to write notes of love to those facing adversity all over the world. The word adversity is a big word but what it means is to be facing a difficulty in your life like a cancer diagnosis, the loss of a pet, parents getting divorced, grief, moments like that.
This act of kindness (writing that note of love) expresses empathy and revives human connection across community lines. As the Founder and Executive Director I love sharing this work with communities all over because this kind of “heart work” is what the world needs more of and it’s more apparent now than ever before.
Freya) What did you think you were going to do when you grew up?
Heather) This is a great question, what I wanted more than anything growing up was to be an artist. The cool thing about People Spread Love is that I can make art by pouring into those that need extra love right now and that makes me so happy.
Freya) What has your job (PSL) taught you?
Heather) It has taught me that there is kindness in the world. That people care about others, they just need a way to channel that energy of thoughtfulness and PSL is a great way to do that.
Freya) What do you like about your job (PSL)?
Heather) My most favorite part about my role with PSL is to see how other people light up when they want to spread love to others. Light begins to shine when we focus our love and energy on one person or people in a very intentional way. The super power of “love spreading” is inside all of us if we have the courage to unlock it within ourselves. And that’s pretty magical to witness that.
Freya) How did you come up with PSL?
Heather) PSL began in response to a tragic day in 2015 when a gunman took 9 lives in a church in Charleston, SC. I was deeply saddened. Even though I didn’t know any of those people I felt empathy and despair for the loss of their lives. I knew I wanted to do something and that day I walked into a grocery store and picked up 9 spiritual sympathy cards in the greeting card aisle. I stood in front of the cards and read through them intentionally with those individuals in my mind. My first thought was “send this to the church and have your husband sign it with you.” Then the next thought came in “no, ask the whole community to sign them.” I contacted every one I knew in the valley and people met me to sign the cards and add to the package. When I addressed the parcel the return address said: “People Spread Love.”
Freya) If you had unlimited resources, what would you want to do with PSL?
Heather) If we had unlimited resources, I would want to take this PSL program all over the country and indeed all over the world. A practice like this adopted into households and schools could change the world with the simplest gesture there is.
Freya) How can we help you?
Heather) a. Tell your parents about People Spread Love. Adopt this as a practice you do together, spread love to someone else who is having a difficult time. You don’t even need to write to those you don’t know, but you can recognize when someone in your life (neighbor, relative, friend) is going through a difficult time and you can check on them, tell them that you care, sit with them and hold space.
b. Request love for someone you know and we will add it to our “Who Needs Love” list (we update that list monthly). The person you request love to will receive letters/cards from people all over the country and the gesture us your request is anonymous.
Freya) If you could spread one message through the Valley, what would it be?
Heather) Continue to spread love and empathy in your community. So many are going through difficult times and we need to give them the grace to get through and someone with the message of “you are not alone” can change their path to veer back into a lane of healing and peace.
Sara McKeown White, Mental Health Coalition Interviewed by Rowan Zite
Rowan) What do you do at your job?
Sara) Oh that’s a really good question. So earlier one of your friends was telling me that tomorrow is crazy hat or hair day and he was talking about how he was going to wear all his hats that he owned and it was going to be like twenty different hats and I feel like that is a pretty good metaphor for what I do everyday, I wear a bunch of different hats. So I do anything from cleaning the toilet in our office, to going and asking people for money, to writing grants, to coming and talking with cool people like you, all with the hope that I am reducing the stigma around mental health and helping people get more comfortable talking about mental health.
Rowan) How did you get into working with the Mental Health Coalition?
Sara) I moved to Teton Valley in 2011 and I was a counselor and somebody told me about this group of people that were getting together and would meet once a month and talk about mental health, so I started going. Then I started doing different things for the coalition: volunteering, coming to meetings, seeing clients through one of their programs, and I did that for a long time. Then they had an executive director who was thinking about leaving the position and she reached out to me and asked me if I would be interested in taking the job to be the executive director and I said yes because I really like to work on the community level instead of just working with people individually but going out into the community and doing cool stuff like this. I stepped into this role a year ago this month!
Rowan) What lessons has working with the community taught you?
Sara) I would have to say that the biggest thing that I have learned is I think we are all a lot more alike than we are different and the Teton Valley is full of incredible people who want to do a lot of good for a lot of people and we’re all better when we work together. What do you think about that?
Rowan) If you could do anything to help this community what would it be?
Sara) I would make sure that everybody was happy and healthy and well and that they had everything that they needed to live a good life. And that they had people that loved them, and cared about them, and that they could do all the things that make them feel really good.
Rowan) What are your hopes for the Mental Health Coalition?
Sara) I have some big dreams for the Coalition but I think my first hope is that everybody knows about us and knows about the work that we do and knows how to get in touch with us. My second thing is that we become a place where people come together to get their needs met, feel safe, feel good and connect with other people.
Aska Langman, Aska’s Animals Interviewed by Zoe Stitt
Zoe) Describe the work that you do?
Aska) So I help animals that don’t have homes find new homes. Sometimes they all just live out our house, like the pigs just stay at our home even though they’re not looking for a home.
Zoe) What did you think you were going to be when you grew up?
Aska) When I was thinking about what I was going to be when I grew up, I thought I was going to be a veterinarian because I really liked animals. I worked for a lot of vets and decided I didn’t really want to do that. So I found a way to work with animals and help a lot of animals without being a veterinarian.
Zoe) Do you have any favorite stories from your work life?
Aska) I don’t know if I have one. One of my favorite things about all the animal rescuing that we do is that when we adopt out animals into this community, because we’re a pretty small community I get to see some of the dogs out on hiking trails or if I’m out on a bike ride I’ll just see someone out with their dog that grew up with me and was fostered at our house. Now I see them out in the world, happy with their new family which is pretty fun.
Zoe) What are some hopes you have for Aska’s Animals?
Aska) We hope that we can continue the work that we’re doing but maybe on a larger scale. Make it so that people can come and stay at Aska’s Animals and volunteer but come on vacation, stay with us, meet the animals, and have a bigger impact outside of just Teton Valley, Idaho.
Zoe) What lessons has your work life taught you?
Aska) My work life has taught me that I have to remember to have balance in my life. It’s really easy when you have a bunch of animals to always just be taking care of the animals, but it’s important for me to do things for myself so that I have the energy to be present and take care of the animals well. When there’s not a lot of animals, I try to take breaks and go camping, hiking, or do other things not related to animal rescue. It’s good to take breaks, it’s like summer vacation.
Zoe) How many animals have come through?
Aska) In the past ten years probably over a thousand animals.
Zoe) How can we in the community help?
Aska) The community can help by spreading the word. Getting the information out there. If you have any behavior issues with your dog. By helping animals get adopted by volunteering, by donating, and by giving a good life to the animals that are already in your home.
Zoe) How many volunteers do you have?
Aska) We have a lot of volunteers. Probably about thirty volunteers. Not all at once, but usually there’s one volunteer there once a day.
Zoe) How did you get into this work?
Aska) You just have to like animals. You start bringing animals home. The trick is you can’t keep all the animals you bring home or else you just end up with, can you imagine if I just had like a thousand dogs and cats? That would be chaos. That wouldn’t be good for the dogs and cats. So you have to be willing to foster them and help them and then you have to let them go to their new families.
Zoe) Describe what a typical day looks like for you?
Aska) I wake up at 5:30am then I feed all the animals. I feed all the dogs first, then the cats. In the summertime I just feed the pigs a little bit of grain, and the chickens get some grain. In the summer time the horses are outside so they eat grass but in the wintertime they eat hay, so I have to give them hay, and the pigs also eat hay. Then midday we usually do a lot of poop scooping. There’s a lot of poop scooping that happens. Then the puppies have to get taken for a walk. The puppies usually go out on socializing outings. Sometimes we take them to the grocery store, Victor Valley Lumber, sometimes we take them to a park so they can see all sorts of different things. In the afternoon we feed again and then we clean again. And then at about nine o’clock at night, after I’m done with dinner in my house, I go out and check on everybody before I go to bed.