In a continuing effort to provide protection from mosquitoes and the diseases they transmit, the Teton County Mosquito Abatement District (TCMAD) and their service provider, RAL Ventures, are concentrating their effort to be timed to coincide with peak mosquito activity in order to provide the most effective control possible for the residence of Teton County.
The TCMAD recommends that residents take the following precautions:
· Use insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon eucalyptus while always following the label directions for use.
· Wear loose fitting, light colored clothing while outdoors, especially long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks.
· Minimize outdoor activity between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
· Make sure that all screens on doors and windows are in good condition and fit tightly.
· Encourage neighbors and family members to exercise precautions as well.
· Eliminate standing water around your property and encourage neighbors to do the same.
· Keep grass and weeds cut in order to minimize resting places for adult mosquitoes.
As a resident of Teton County you are paying for a community-wide, comprehensive integrated mosquito management program that covers public areas and your residence. You can request the District to provide direct service to your residence, at no additional expense to you, by calling the Request for Service number 208-354-1655 or visit the website at www.tcmad.org to fill-out a Request for Service online.
Thank you for letting us serve you this season!