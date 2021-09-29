Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Aries (March 21-April 19): In honor of National Self Improvement Month I want you to do that thing that you know would improve your day to day but that you keep putting off. You know what I’m talking about. Just try it for a few weeks and see how it goes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): This week I want you to do some art. Like some really avant garde type of stuff. It could be exotic animals made of balloons, water coloring with your coffee, or doing a mural depicting your current mood on the side of your garage. Whatever you do, it’s going to be awesome.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Boy howdy have I got some bad news for you. You’ve got covid. Just kidding! You just need to drink more water.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Did you know that breastfeeding babies is actually super hard at first? And that most women can’t just, like, invoke their inner goddess and succeed at it the very first time? Well it’s true. There. There’s a new fact you know. Tell everyone.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): I know hurricane season is super fun for the east coast, but try not to recreate it in your life.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Good job setting boundaries these last few weeks. Though hard in the moment, it will ultimately serve your mental and spiritual health. Stick with it!
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct 22): You wanna make America great again? Start with brushing your teeth. And then go eat the rich. Top off an already great day by smashing the patriarchy.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): You are beautiful, and smart and witty, and brave, and absolutely precious. Don’t let it all get to your head.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Hold onto that glass half full attitude you carry around in your pocket. You’re gonna need it this week.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): I’m putting you in internet timeout. Too much social media, not enough fighting with your friends and family in real life.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): I want you to practice radical acts of spontaneity this week. Buy a plane ticket to a far flung place you’ve always wanted to visit, or ask someone you want to know better on a date (platonic or otherwise), or get a piercing!
Pisces (Feb 19-March 20): Believe you me, I understand the temptation to believe everything you see on TikTok. Don’t! There’s a ton of garbage on there. But the recipes, and Native American dancing, and body positivity...oh my!!