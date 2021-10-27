Aries (March 21- April 19): For Halloween this year dress up as the superhero we know you all are. Except I want you to put a spin on it. Be the superhero who never was. Captain Awesomesauce, or Lady Logician maybe?
Taurus (April 20-May 20): This is your time to shine. Go all out this Halloween. No store bought Mario Bros. costumes for you. No, I wanna see you get elaborately creative as a Voodoo Priest or the Hindu goddess Kali.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Your Halloween costume should be something nostalgic. What did you want to be as a kid but never were? Alf the Alien maybe? Do that.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Remember a few weeks ago when I said you should befriend Ursula? Well, you should also dress up as her for Halloween. There are fabulous makeup tutorials on Youtube. You won’t regret it.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): You could play it safe this year and go as a lion. Or, you could get rad and find a group of friends to dress up as the Thundercats with you.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): I know dressing up in costumes isn’t always your favorite, but c’mon...just throw on a witch hat or something.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Here’s a moderately inappropriate Halloween couples costume idea for you. Your partner goes as a pumpkin. You go as Peter Peter.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): What do you think about getting one of those inflatable T-Rex suits for Halloween this year? You could trip and fall and bump into people and it won’t even hurt.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): For Halloween this year why invoke the Gods? How about Aphrodite, Thor, or Bacchus ya wino!
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): I mean it seems so obvious. You should 100% be a sea goat for Halloween. Whatever that looks like to you.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): You know that hunk Jason Momoa that plays Aquaman? You should dress up as him. Er...him as Aquaman. You’re gonna be the hit of the party, I tell you right now.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Lazy or brilliant, you tell me? For Halloween this year you should be a mermaid or merman. Bonus points if you go topless.