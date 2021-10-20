Aries (March 21- April 19): Now listen to Tom Robbins here, he says “We’re our own dragons as well as our own heroes, and we have to rescue ourselves from ourselves.” You know what you need to do.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Harvey Milk so wisely shares, “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.” Can you see it Taurus?
Gemini (May 21-June 20): This is your job this week: “When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on.” -Franklin D. Roosevelt
Cancer (June 21-July 22): “Have no fear of perfection; you’ll never reach it.” – Marie Curie. But you already know that don’t you?
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Maya Angelou wisely reminds us, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” So watch your step this week, Leo.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): No one’s getting out of here alive. So, to quote Mary Oliver, “Tell me what it is you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): “Not all who wander are lost.” says Henry David Thoreau. But you, you might be. Check your roadmap and see if you’re still pointed in the right direction.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): I love this old Serbian proverb and think it’s perfect for you this week. “Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.”
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Oh Sag, this is so you. “I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.” -Louisa May Alcott
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): “At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can” says Frida Kahlo. Keep fighting.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Winnie the Pooh knows you better than you know yourself. So listen to him. “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Let the great Rumi remind you, “Let the beauty we love be what we do. There are hundreds of ways to kneel and kiss the ground.”