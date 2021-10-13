(Not based on Astrology)
Aries (March 21- April 19): I know you don’t like following the rules and feel like you’re surrounded by stupid people, and well...it’s a hard knock life.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): I’m not gonna lie, Taurus, I almost forgot you this week. I was seconds from pushing ‘send’ to the editor when suddenly something didn’t seem right. And behold, you weren’t on the page. Sorry about that. Go big this week so NO ONE forgets you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Write your grandma/uncle/mom/cousin/college roommate, whoever, a letter. They miss you. And yes, on real paper, that goes in an envelope and is stamped and travels the snail mail trail.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Let’s be honest, when’s the last time you read an actual book. One where you turn paper pages with your fingertips. It’s time. Grab that book off the shelf that’s been begging you to read it...and go!
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): I want you to insert a bit of fun into your day. For the rest of the day I want you to speak in a foreign accent. Bri’ish? Fran-say? Vrussian? Don’t break character and see what sort of awesome shenanigans you get into.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): You know how the saying, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away”. Well mine is “A crossword puzzle a day keeps me sane”. I know it doesn’t rhyme. What’s your “A ———_ a day, keeps...”?
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Since Mercury is in retrograde, you don’t have to do anything you don’t want to. And you have an airtight excuse as to why everything is awful. So just ride that train until Oct 18th when the cosmos go back to normal.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): It’s finally soup season again! What are you going to make? An easy split pea or a labor intensive beef bourguignon? Since it’s almost your birthday season, I say go fancy.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Have you heard of “the great resignation”? If not, google it. Now’s a good time to evaluate how much you love or hate your job. And either way you should totally ask your boss for a raise.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): This week I want you to really focus on loving your perfectly imperfect self. No playing, “Find the Flaw”.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): It’s the dawning of the age of Aquarius! Well for about six months now. What does that mean? That we’re late to the party. It also means that we’re going to focus using that big old beautiful brain of yours for critical thinking and problem solving and getting creative.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Repeat after me…”I do not need alcohol to have a good time”. Though sometimes it helps.